PMI U.S. Calls for Science‑Based Policy and Credible, Open Dialogue to Accelerate America's Smoke‑Free Future

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philip Morris International's U.S. businesses (PMI U.S.) brought a pointed message to Washington this week: America's transition away from combustible cigarettes is being held back—not by a lack of science, but by a lack of urgency. The call comes on the heels of Technovation, PMI's global science and innovation summit held in Washington, D.C., where policymakers, scientists, business leaders, public health advocates and the media examined the persistent challenges of cigarette smoking and the urgent need for evidence-based solutions. Central to those discussions: new research in the U.S. showing that a fundamental misperception among American legal-age adult smokers is actively slowing progress.

The findings of a PMI U.S. commissioned nationwide survey conducted by Povaddo LLC underscore the challenge: Seventy-three percent believe all tobacco and nicotine products carry the same risk, a misconception that can discourage those who continue to smoke from exploring FDA-authorized smoke-free alternatives. While the majority of Americans want to see more done to reduce smoking-related harm, progress has stalled. PMI U.S. says these findings point to a credibility crisis in public discourse around smoking and harm reduction, one that is costing lives.

Members of the Congressional Tobacco Harm Reduction Caucus echoed this urgency at Technovation, emphasizing the need for public health regulation that keeps pace with science and innovation. "We owe it to the American people to have better health outcomes," one caucus panelist said, underscoring bipartisan support for policies that reflect the latest evidence—not outdated assumptions.

"The data are clear: When adults who smoke aren't aware that better options exist, they are more likely to keep smoking. For those who would otherwise continue using combustible cigarettes, science-backed smoke-free alternatives represent a better choice, and public health policy should support informed choice and responsible progress," said Stacey Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer of PMI U.S. "If we are serious about reducing the harm caused by smoking in the United States, we need policies and conversations rooted in science, not stigma."

At Technovation, PMI U.S. outlined several core positions:

Science-based, smoke-free alternatives represent a better choice for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke.

Despite recent progress, there remains a backlog of smoke-free product applications at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Adults who smoke deserve access to the science-based, smoke-free options still awaiting agency review.

Misperceptions about nicotine and the role of combustion in smoking-related disease impede progress. Public and medical understanding of the science behind tobacco harm reduction is essential—and long overdue.

To accelerate progress, the FDA should clearly communicate, especially to medical professionals, what the science says about smoke-free products' relative risk profiles, so adults who smoke can make informed choices.

Collaboration among government, public health experts, scientists, and industry is needed to accelerate America's transition away from cigarettes, while protecting youth and supporting informed adult choice.

These themes are explored further in PMI U.S.'s "Forgotten Smoker" white paper, which examines the 25-30 million adult Americans who continue to smoke and highlights the need for better access to affordable, smoke-free options and more accurate information about the continuum of risk.

Videos from Technovation are available at: https://www.pmi.com/technovation2026presskit/.

PMI U.S.: Invested in America

Philip Morris International Inc.'s U.S. businesses are invested in America's future and advancing a smoke-free nation. The businesses are committed to providing the 25-30 million legal-age consumers who smoke cigarettes with better, smoke-free alternatives and to ensuring the products are marketed responsibly. From PMI's global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and other locations nationwide, PMI U.S. contributes leadership, jobs, investment, and innovation in the U.S. The U.S. businesses employ more than 3,000 people across America and operate product manufacturing facilities, including in Owensboro, Kentucky, and Wilson, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.uspmi.com.

References to "PMI" mean the Philip Morris International family of companies. "PMI U.S.," "we," "our," and "us" refer to one or more PMI U.S. businesses.

SOURCE PMI US Corporate Services, Inc.