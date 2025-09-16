PMI U.S. Recognizes Hunger Action Month by Donating $100,000 to Connecticut Foodshare

Donation Will Provide Nearly 200,000 Meals to People in Need

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Hunger Action Month, Philip Morris International's U.S. businesses (PMI U.S.) today announced a donation of $100,000 to Connecticut Foodshare, a nonprofit organization dedicated to combating hunger. This contribution will allow Connecticut Foodshare to provide approximately 200,000 meals to people who are food insecure.

Abby Jewett, Regional Director, External Affairs Northeast, PMI U.S.; Lisa Rechsteiner, Senior Manager, Civil Society and Strategic Content, PMI U.S.; and Lila Lopez Ruiz, Specialist, Civil Society PMI U.S. Volunteer at Connecticut Foodshare

More than 516,000 people, or one in seven residents, are food insecure in Connecticut, including one in six children. Connecticut Foodshare has been a cornerstone of the community since 1982, distributing healthy food through more than 480 food banks, community kitchens, and shelters, and over 100 mobile food pantry locations.

"Connecticut Foodshare provides hope and nourishment to thousands of families, and during Hunger Action Month, we're reminded of the importance of their work and mission," said Stacey Kennedy, PMI U.S. CEO. "This is an example of our pragmatic philanthropy in action: The more we listen, the more we understand how to contribute effectively as active participants supporting collective progress in the community."

This donation aligns with PMI U.S.'s corporate citizenship priorities to support under-resourced populations, strengthen communities, and form partnerships that drive progress.

"We are grateful for PMI U.S.'s generous donation," said Jason Jakubowski, president and CEO of Connecticut Foodshare. "This contribution will enable us to expand our reach and provide more meals for those in need. With the rising cost of living and the ongoing challenges many people face, the demand for food assistance is significant, and this donation will have a positive impact on the lives of individuals and families who rely on our services."

PMI U.S. takes a practical, purposeful approach to charitable giving across the U.S. that emphasizes data-driven decisions, strategic alignment with corporate capabilities, addressing real-world community needs, and measurable impact.

In addition to today's announcement, PMI U.S. has committed more than $2.5 million in philanthropic giving in Connecticut in 2024 and 2025, which includes support for the following organizations:

AdvanceCT—to support economic growth and job creation in Connecticut

Career Resources, Inc.—to advance workforce development and employment training to promote economic self-sufficiency

Connecticut Veterans Law Clinic—to expand access to legal services and support to veterans statewide

Dress for Success—to empower women in developing their careers and achieving economic independence

Orchestra LUMOS—to expand access to music by providing free performances, educational programs, and community events throughout Fairfield County

Women's Business Development Council—to help women entrepreneurs refine business plans, access capital, and build skills for economic self-reliance

Learn more about how PMI U.S. is Invested in Communities and read its white paper on pragmatic philanthropy here .

Call to Action: Join PMI U.S. in supporting Connecticut Foodshare's mission by donating or volunteering today. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those in need.

PMI U.S.: Invested in America

Philip Morris International Inc.'s U.S. businesses are invested in America's future and advancing a smoke-free nation. The businesses are committed to providing the approximately 30 million legal-age consumers who smoke cigarettes with better, smoke-free alternatives and to ensuring the products are marketed responsibly. From PMI's global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and other locations nationwide, PMI U.S. contributes leadership, jobs, investment, and innovation in the U.S. The U.S. businesses employ more than 3,000 people across America and operate product manufacturing facilities, including in Owensboro, Kentucky, and Wilson, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.uspmi.com.

References to "PMI" mean the Philip Morris International family of companies. "PMI U.S.," "we," "our," and "us" refer to one or more PMI U.S. businesses.

About Connecticut Foodshare

Connecticut Foodshare is the food bank serving the people of Connecticut and a partner food bank of Feeding America's nationwide network. In Connecticut, more than 516,000 or 1 in 7 people are food insecure. That includes more than 122,000 or 1 in 6 children. Connecticut Foodshare distributes food to 480+ agency partners (food pantries, community kitchens, shelters) and more than 100 mobile food pantry locations.

SOURCE PMI US Corporate Services, Inc.