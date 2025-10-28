PMI U.S. Recognized for Workplace Excellence

U.S. Businesses Honored as a Great Place to Work® and USA TODAY Top Workplace

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Philip Morris International's U.S. businesses (PMI U.S.) is proud to announce its recent certification as a Great Place to Work® and recognition as a USA TODAY Top Workplace, including honors as a Top Woman-Led Company and for excellence in professional development, employee appreciation, and well-being.

"Being nationally recognized for our culture and people-first approach is a testament to the incredible teams at PMI U.S.," said Stacey Kennedy, PMI U.S. CEO. "We believe that when we invest in our people, we unlock innovation, resilience, and long-term success."

These awards reflect PMI's ongoing commitment to investing in its people and cultivating a workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to thrive. The recognition is based on direct employee feedback and rigorous evaluation of workplace practices, underscoring PMI's dedication to fostering a high-trust, inclusive, and purpose-driven environment.

These latest honors build on Philip Morris International's growing portfolio of national recognition, including being named one of America's Best Companies 2025 by Forbes, a distinction earned through outstanding performance across more than 60 key metrics—from financial strength and sustainability to diversity, equity, inclusion, and employee satisfaction. The company has also been spotlighted by U.S. News & World Report for its thought leadership and influence in the project management field, notably through the 2025 Pulse of the Profession® report, which underscores PMI's pivotal role in advancing business acumen and driving strategic value across industries.

Together, these honors reflect PMI U.S.'s investment in America and its unwavering focus on elevating workplace culture, maximizing success, and driving meaningful impact.

To learn more about PMI U.S. and its award-winning workplace, visit www.uspmi.com.

PMI U.S.: Invested in America

Philip Morris International Inc.'s U.S. businesses are invested in America's future and advancing a smoke-free nation. The businesses are committed to providing the approximately 30 million legal-age consumers who smoke cigarettes with better, smoke-free alternatives and to ensuring the products are marketed responsibly. From PMI's global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and other locations nationwide, PMI U.S. contributes leadership, jobs, investment, and innovation in the U.S. The U.S. businesses employ more than 3,000 people across America and operate product manufacturing facilities, including in Owensboro, Kentucky, and Wilson, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.uspmi.com.

References to "PMI" mean the Philip Morris International family of companies. "PMI U.S.," "we," "our," and "us" refer to one or more PMI U.S. businesses.

SOURCE PMI US Corporate Services, Inc.