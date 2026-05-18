PNC Bank Announces Tim Ferriter as Head of Retail Product, Digital and Growth

Industry veteran to enhance PNC's focus on driving digital growth and seamless experiences

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PNC Bank today announced that it has hired Tim Ferriter as head of Product, Digital, and Growth within its Retail Bank. Ferriter brings deep expertise across digital platforms, product development, growth and AI. He will report to Alex Overstrom, Head of Retail Banking, and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

In this new role, Ferriter will bring together Retail's Product Development, Product Management, Digital and Payments teams into a unified organization focused on delivering seamless, client obsessed experiences that accelerate growth. His leadership will help further drive Retail's significant investment agenda, which is focused on scaling client acquisition, delivering new capabilities and bringing a sense of hospitality to its products and experiences.

"Tim is an accomplished leader with a strong track record of building innovative, data-driven digital and product experiences at scale," said Overstrom. "His breadth of experience across product, digital, AI and growth will help us continue to elevate how our clients interact with PNC across channels."

Ferriter joins PNC from JPMorgan Chase, where he most recently served as head of Digital, with responsibility for the Chase mobile app, online banking platforms and the consumer-facing AI strategy. During his tenure, he also led product teams overseeing customer acquisition platforms across JPMorgan's Consumer and Community Bank, helping drive engagement and growth across digital and branch experiences.

"PNC has a clear strategy and unique culture that is centered around its clients," said Ferriter. "I'm excited to partner with this talented team to deliver differentiated experiences that fuel growth and strengthen our client relationships."

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACT:

Darby Rowe

(717) 824-6314

[email protected]

SOURCE PNC Bank