PNC Bank Expands Treasury Management Capabilities with New Property and Casualty Insurance Payments Solution

New payments capability builds on PNC's Claim Payments & Remittances platform

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PNC Bank today announced the expansion of its Treasury Management insurance payments offering to support property and casualty insurance payments. This offering helps insurers streamline complex, multi-party claims payments with greater speed, flexibility and transparency.

The enhanced solution builds on PNC's existing Claim Payments & Remittances (CPR) platform, which has supported healthcare-related insurance payments since 2018. Through a continued collaboration with ECHO Health, Inc., PNC is extending those proven capabilities to meet the distinct needs of property and casualty insurers.

"Insurance payments don't follow a one-size-fits-all model, especially in property and casualty claims," said Tom Lang, head of Treasury Management Product Operations at PNC Bank. "By combining ECHO's best-in-class claims technology with PNC's payment rails, we're providing insurers a more efficient way to deliver payments and remittance details to every party involved in a claim — from policyholders to body shops and contractors."

Property and casualty claims often involve a broad network of recipients, including individual policyholders. These recipients may have different preferences and requirements for how they receive payments and related information. PNC's expanded CPR solution enables insurers to:

Deliver payments to both businesses and individuals

Support multiple electronic payment methods, including instant payment options

Provide remittance details in formats tailored to each recipient's needs

Manage payments for both medical and non-medical claims through a single platform

"ECHO has long helped insurers simplify claims payments, and our work with PNC extends that value even further," said Tom Davis, chief strategy officer for ECHO Health, Inc. "Together, we're enabling insurers to deliver faster, more transparent payments while maintaining the control and reliability they expect from a leading financial institution."

PNC's property and casualty insurance payments solution is designed for large national and regional insurers, including those managing high-claim volumes and complex vendor networks. By offering an alternative backed by a regulated financial institution, PNC provides insurers with greater choice and confidence in a market traditionally served by a limited number of providers.

About ECHO

ECHO® delivers market-leading payment solutions by removing complexity and cost from every transaction. Our innovative solutions are backed by over 25 years of experience solving diverse payment challenges. These proven solutions address the needs of insurers, consumers, technology partners, and over 1.6M service providers that comprise the ECHO Payment Network, while driving customer satisfaction with payment choice for all payees. We securely distribute more than $220B in payments and save our customers over $1B each year with seamless, flexible integrations. ECHO is payments simplified. For more information about ECHO, please visit us at www.echohealthinc.com.

About PNC Bank

PNC Bank, National Association is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACT:

Nicole Lininger

(724) 601-0337

[email protected]

SOURCE PNC Bank