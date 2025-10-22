PNC Bank Brings Legendary Hockey Hair, Financial Growth to North Texas with "Mane St. Branch" Activation

Dallas Stars pre-game pop up Nov. 4 and 6 encourages fans and residents to 'rock an epic head of hockey hair' and 'never stop growing'

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a $1.5 billion investment to expand and renovate its branch network across the country and empower clients to meet their financial goals, PNC Bank is bringing BIG style to North Texas. On Tuesday, Nov. 4 and Thursday, Nov. 6, before the Dallas Stars game, PNC will debut its "Mane St. Branch" — a one-of-a-kind popup experience inspired by hockey hair and long-term financial growth. Located on PNC Plaza, just outside American Airlines Center, the vibrant, faux branch brings to life PNC's reliable, responsible approach to long-term investment, reminding fans that great things, like an epic head of hockey hair, take time, patience and vision.

PNC’s “Mane St. Branch” Pre-Game Activation

"As an official and long-time partner of the Dallas Stars, PNC aims to actively engage with local customers and fans in a fun, memorable way, while demonstrating our long-term commitment to the Dallas community," said Brendan McGuire, PNC regional president for North Texas. "Our Mane St. Branch celebrates growth of all kinds and is a playful reminder that the best things, whether it's a legendary flow or a strong financial plan, come to those who are patient and committed."

Styled like a classic barbershop and topped with an oversized, exterior cascade of voluminous locks, PNC's Mane St. Branch will celebrate financial growth and hockey hair with the help from the National Hockey League Players' Association and Dallas Stars players, Jason Robertson, Matt Duchene, Wyatt Johnston and Jake Oettinger. Visitors to the pre-game experience will receive a free, limited-edition Dallas Stars Hockey Hair Hat, offered in a variety of cuts and colors.

The Mane St. Branch will be open to ticketholders and the public from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. CDT, before the Dallas Stars games on both Nov. 4 and 6. Hockey Hair Hats will be distributed on a first come, first-served basis while supplies last.

"We're grateful for PNC Bank's support over the years and are thrilled to team up to help bring the Mane St. Branch to life," said Brad Alberts, Dallas Stars president and CEO. "For anyone that loves hockey, it's a creative and incredibly relatable way to celebrate the sport's unique culture, while providing our fans a fun opportunity to connect before the game and learn how PNC can support their life goals."

This experience also highlights PNC's branch expansion across North Texas to help customers on their path to long-term growth. On Nov. 12 in Arlington, Tex., PNC will open its third expansion branch. A total of 17 new locations are planned across the region, expanding the PNC branch network to over 110 branches across North Texas. This is part of an overall plan to open more than 200 new branch locations in 12 cities across the U.S., while also renovating 1,400 existing branches over the next five years.

"The message is clear: meaningful growth takes time, but the results can be brilliant," said Alex Overstrom, head of Retail Banking at PNC Bank. "That belief is central to our approach to retail banking. We're obsessed with putting our clients first, and that means investing in the behind-the-scenes, foundational work — like opening and renovating branches across North Texas —that supports their long-term success. Just as growth requires patience and care, we're committed to being present in the community and creating experiences that help our clients thrive into the future."

