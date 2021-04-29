PNC Bank Celebrates 11th Annual Women In Business Week

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PNC Bank is proud to announce its 11th annual Women in Business Week, which will be held virtually May 10 – 14, 2021.

Through this annual event, PNC provides female financial decision makers – from business owners and executives to women who may be managing their finances for the first time – with an opportunity to glean valuable insights for themselves, their families and businesses. The events will be all virtual, allowing women to participate regardless of their location.

According to a recent PNC Economic Outlook Survey of Small and Mid-Sized Business Owners, nearly three-quarters of women business owners surveyed were affected by a reduction in operating hours, capacity or a total closure of their business due to COVID-19. In the fourth quarter of 2020 nearly two-thirds of women business owners said they had not yet returned to a normal operating cycle. During Women in Business Week, panelists will share their personal and professional struggles and triumphs weathering the pandemic and throughout their careers.

This year's lineup features nine motivational and informative events headlined by keynote speaker Jessica O. Matthews, founder and CEO of Uncharted Power and inventor of SOCCKET, an energy-generating soccer ball, and Irin Carmon and Shana Knizhnik, co-authors of "Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg."

"One of our goals for PNC Women's Business Development is to accelerate women's financial equality," says Laura Gamble, PNC regional president of Greater Maryland, vice chair of the PNC Women's Business Development Executive Advisory Board and a PNC-Certified Women's Business Advocate. "Women in Business Week gives us an opportunity to engage women in meaningful conversations about their careers, their businesses, and their families – and how to manage it all in a way that leads to financial equality."

Women in Business Week is just one example of PNC's commitment to be intentional and consistent in how we engage, enlighten, attract and retain clients and employees who identify as women. Virtual Women in Business Week events are free and available to the public. Anyone interested in attending can register for any or all events at pnc.com/businesswebcasts.

In addition to Women in Business Week, PNC Bank offers a national network of more than 3,000 PNC-Certified Women's Business Advocates and supports numerous activities, events and organizations, such as the U.S. 30% Club and the Women Presidents' Organization, that mentor and advocate for women entrepreneurs and executives. Through these Women's Business Development efforts, PNC strives to bring women together through interesting and informative programs, focusing on financial wellness and empowerment for customers and non-customers alike. To learn more about PNC's women's business advocacy, visit pnc.com/women.

Virtual Women in Business Week Webcast Series

Monday, May 10

11:30 a.m. ET : Notorious RBG: Hear from Irin Carmon & Shana Knizhnik , co-authors of "Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg ."

Hear from & , co-authors of Moderator: Gregory Jordan , general counsel and chief administrative officer, The PNC Financial Services Group

1:30 p.m. ET : Big League Entrepreneurial Advice: Winners of last year's webcast sweepstakes share insights from their one-on-one conversations with OrangeTheory Fitness' Ellen Latham and BOOMCHICKAPOP's Angie Bastian .

: Winners of last year's webcast sweepstakes share insights from their one-on-one conversations with OrangeTheory Fitness' and BOOMCHICKAPOP's . Speakers: Lee Anne Nance , chief operating officer, Stewart; and Dr. Sylvia Gonsahn-Bollie , M.D., CEO and lead physician, Embrace YOU Weight and Wellness.

, chief operating officer, Stewart; and Dr. , M.D., CEO and lead physician, Embrace YOU Weight and Wellness.

Moderator: Jennifer Daurora , vice president, customer experience, PNC Bank

Tuesday, May 11

11:30 a.m. ET : Chicago Business Leaders Panel: Anne Gruber, president of A-Ashland Lock; Meenal Sethna , CFO of Littelfuse; Kimberly Moore , president of KDM Engineering; and Joanna Sohovich , CEO of The Chamberlain Group share their personal, professional and entrepreneurial journeys in industries uncommon for women.

Anne Gruber, president of A-Ashland Lock; , CFO of Littelfuse; , president of KDM Engineering; and , CEO of The Chamberlain Group share their personal, professional and entrepreneurial journeys in industries uncommon for women. Moderator: Beth Karlson executive vice president and co-head of Middle Market and Large Corporate Banking, PNC Bank

1:30 p.m. ET : TAP Tuesday: Be Prepared; Planning for What If: First of four PNC-sponsored financial workshops for businessowners with The Acceleration Project (TAP) featuring Sundus Kubba and Susan Newman , TAP Consultants.

Wednesday, May 12

11:30 a.m. ET : Women in Tech: Why the world needs more women in technology and how PNC is addressing the gap.

Why the world needs more women in technology and how PNC is addressing the gap. Speakers: Lucy Sanders , CEO, National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT); Linda Medler , Retired Brigadier General, U.S. Air Force; and Steffanie Jasper , Independent Risk Management COO, PNC Bank.

, CEO, National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT); , Retired Brigadier General, U.S. Air Force; and , Independent Risk Management COO, PNC Bank.

Moderator: Anissa Gilbert , vice president, Digital, PNC Bank

1:30 p.m. ET : Navigating to the Top: Straight Talk with Texas Women in Business Executives: Juli Galloway , VP global benefits, AT&T; Lisa Sherrod , director of Community and External Relations, Tenet Healthcare; and Karen Noseff Aldridge , founder and CEO, Rebel Athletic discuss all things career architecture, the choices women make, seeing beyond the pandemic and diversity & inclusion.

Straight Talk with Texas Women in Business Executives: , VP global benefits, AT&T; , director of Community and External Relations, Tenet Healthcare; and , founder and CEO, Rebel Athletic discuss all things career architecture, the choices women make, seeing beyond the pandemic and diversity & inclusion. Moderator: Amber Scanlan , Client & Community Relations director, PNC Bank

Thursday, May 13: Women in Business Week Keynote Speaker

12 noon ET : An inspirational conversation with Jessica O. Matthews , founder and CEO of Uncharted Power, inventor of SOCCKET, and a member of Forbes' 30 Under 30 on disrupting the infrastructure and power generation businesses with sustainable solutions.

An inspirational conversation with , founder and CEO of Uncharted Power, inventor of SOCCKET, and a member of Forbes' 30 Under 30 on disrupting the infrastructure and power generation businesses with sustainable solutions. Moderator: Penelope Vance , fiduciary managing director, PNC Wealth Management

Friday, May 14

11:30 a.m. : Financial Wellness: Resetting Your Personal Goals : A diverse panel of women share how the pandemic has reshaped their financial priorities and outlook, for themselves and their families. Speakers include Carole Brown , head of Asset Management Group, PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.; Aquatia Owens , SVP, wealth market director, PNC Bank; Kate Kelly , regional president of Minnesota , PNC Bank; Lili Hall , founder and CEO, KNOCK, inc.; and Mara Connelly Taft , co-founder, Taft Communications.

: A diverse panel of women share how the pandemic has reshaped their financial priorities and outlook, for themselves and their families. Speakers include , head of Asset Management Group, PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.; , SVP, wealth market director, PNC Bank; , regional president of , PNC Bank; , founder and CEO, KNOCK, inc.; and , co-founder, Taft Communications. Moderator: Anne Aldrich , founding member, Artemis Strategy Group

1:30 p.m. : TGIF: Unwind and refresh with PNC Doctor of Physical Therapy Sharon McKim

