PNC Bank, N.A. Changes Prime Rate

News provided by

PNC Bank

Sep 18, 2024, 18:06 ET

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PNC Bank, N.A. announced a decrease in its prime lending rate. The new rate of 8.00% is effective tomorrow, Sept. 19, 2024.

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACT:
Kristen Pillitteri
(412) 762-4550
[email protected] 

SOURCE PNC Bank

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

PNC Bank Survey Reveals Varying Financial Wellness Needs Across America's Most Generationally Diverse Workforce

PNC Bank Survey Reveals Varying Financial Wellness Needs Across America's Most Generationally Diverse Workforce

PNC Bank today released findings from its second annual Financial Wellness in the Workplace Report entitled, "The Evolving Needs of the...
PNC Bank Announces $500+ Million Credit Facility for Seismic

PNC Bank Announces $500+ Million Credit Facility for Seismic

PNC Bank, National Association ("PNC"), today announced the closing of a $500+ million senior secured credit facility for Seismic, a global leader in ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics