PNC Bank Expands ATM Access For Customers Nationwide At 7-Eleven® Stores

PITTSBURGH, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PNC Bank, N.A. announced today an agreement with ATM provider FCTI, Inc., to offer PNC customers access to withdraw cash surcharge-free at over 8,000 ATMs owned and operated by FCTI in participating 7-Eleven® convenience store locations nationwide. In addition, PNC customers may check balances on PNC checking and savings accounts on the ATMs at these locations.

This action supports PNC's national expansion of retail banking launched in October 2018. PNC's expansion strategy is led with an array of digital banking capabilities, including PNC Virtual Wallet® and the new PNC High Yield Savings account, which are available to new customers who reside beyond PNC's traditional market of 19 states and Washington, D.C.

PNC customers using the ATMs at 7-Eleven will be met with PNC branded screens and topper messaging. This unique custom messaging is delivered throughout the ATM transaction using FCTI's patented Marketing and Branding Application (MBA) software.

"Now PNC customers will have easier access to their cash wherever they live, work or travel throughout the United States," says Karen Larrimer, head of PNC Retail Banking and chief customer officer. "With the addition of the FCTI/7-Eleven ATMs, we have created easy and convenient options for customers across the country to access their cash without incurring an ATM surcharge fee."

FCTI, Inc. is a nationwide ATM solutions provider specializing in advanced ATM placements and operations for financial institutions and retailers. FCTI's patented MBA technology, network partnerships, and leading software developments offer banks, credit unions, and businesses real marketing, distribution, and revenue-generating opportunities through the ATM channel. Find out more at www.FCTI.com.

PNC Bank, National Association is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

