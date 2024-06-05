PNC Bank Launches $120,000 Scholarship Program to Expand Access to Higher Education

Current and future college students can apply now for one of 12 available scholarships

PITTSBURGH, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PNC Bank today introduced an enhanced program that will award $10,000 scholarships to 12 deserving students attending or planning to attend college across the country.

PNC's existing, decade-long scholarship program currently awards $2,000 scholarships to 12 students each year. This enhanced program will build on the successes of PNC's current program and provide students with additional resources to help make their dreams of higher education a reality.

"We've seen first-hand how accessing higher education can be life-changing for students," said Harjas Sidhu, PNC Bank's head of Personal Lending, Student Lending and FlexPay. "Expanding our scholarship program further underscores our commitment to helping our nation's future leaders access the necessary resources they need to reach their higher education goals."

Aligning with the academic year, the program offers scholarships in two application periods: from June 1, 2024, to Nov. 30, 2024, and Dec. 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025. Students who apply for the first registration cycle but don't win a scholarship, will remain in the running for the next application cycle ending May 31, 2025.

Students can access the scholarship rules, check school eligibility and enter here.

