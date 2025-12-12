PNC Receives Regulatory Approvals for Acquisition of FirstBank

PITTSBURGH and LAKEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) today announced that it has received the regulatory approvals required to complete its previously announced acquisition of FirstBank Holding Company, including its banking subsidiary, FirstBank. Regulatory approvals have been received from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Colorado Division of Banking.

PNC expects the transaction to close on or about Jan. 5, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

"Final regulatory approval of this acquisition marks an important milestone for PNC as we continue to expand our coast-to-coast franchise and bring our full breadth of capabilities to more customers and communities," said William S. Demchak, chairman and chief executive officer of PNC. "We look forward to welcoming FirstBank's employees and clients to PNC."

Following closing, PNC will begin the process of integrating FirstBank into PNC's national platform, including its leading treasury management, payments, and digital banking capabilities. Full customer conversion is expected to occur in mid-2026.

FirstBank, headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, is one of the largest privately held banks in the country and adds meaningful scale to PNC's presence in the Rocky Mountain region and the Southwest, including Colorado and Arizona.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

