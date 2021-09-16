Pneuma Systems collaborates with Takeda to improve patient experience

Takeda collaborates with New Hampshire company, Pneuma Systems Corporation, to improve patient experience Tweet this

"The patients we serve are often on these therapies for a lifetime, so every improvement we can make in their experience is important. We discovered a partner in Pneuma Systems that can help us explore how to reduce the burden of treatment and enhance the patient experience. Their fluid control technology is simple and elegant," said Karsten Baker Nielsen, Device Development Lead at Takeda.

Pneuma Systems Corporation has developed a series of technologies that are aimed at scientific and medical fluid flow. "We are pleased to have the chance to partner with Takeda to incorporate our PneumaDrive™ technology in the next generation of medical devices. They inspire us to take our design to the next level, incorporating cutting edge methods such as 3D printing, robotic assembly, and an Internet of Things architecture," says Pneuma Founder Jeffrey Carlisle. "Most importantly, we appreciate Takeda's focus on the patient experience."

Pneuma Systems, together with its strategic partners, has a plan to install PneumaDrive™ technology-based infusion devices in infusion centers, home care, and acute care settings around the world. The PneumaDrive™ technology is designed to replace existing infusion pumps and to automate "gravity drip" infusions providing an easier experience for patients and caregivers.

