Pneumatic Actuator Market is set to grow at a CAGR of 5:45% from 2024-2028: Increasing Use Of Pneumatic Actuators In Food And Beverage Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pneumatic Actuator Market is projected to witness substantial growth, at a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.45%, and an increase of USD 1.09 billion between 2023 and 2028, according to a detailed report by Technavio. The market's upward trajectory is attributed to factors such as the expanding use of pneumatic actuators in the food and beverage industry, rising demand in the oil and gas sector, and the accelerating momentum of automation across industrial facilities. Explore the complete report with historical data from 2018 to 2022 and future projections for 2024 to 2028. Request your FREE sample report for more insights.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pneumatic Actuator Market 2024-2028

Key Drivers, Trends, and Challenges:

Analyzing data from 2023 as the base year, the report highlights key drivers, trends, and challenges influencing market growth. The surge in demand for pneumatic actuators in the food and beverage industry emerges as a key driver. Automation and robotics are becoming integral to food and beverage processes, with a focus on product integrity and adherence to safety standards. Additionally, the adoption of IoT-enabled actuators for predictive maintenance is identified as a prominent trend. Market players are increasingly shifting towards predictive maintenance to enhance accuracy and reduce production downtime, particularly in industries using large motors. However, challenges related to air-related technical issues of pneumatic actuators, such as air leakage, noise production, condensation, and low force and speed generation at low pressure, may impede market growth.

Pneumatic Actuator Market 2024-2028 : Comapnies Analysis

Some companies like ABB Ltd., AIRTECH PRODUCTS Inc., Crane Holdings Co., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., and others are adopting diverse strategies such as alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and geographical expansion to fortify their market presence. Purchase this exclusive report today to gain in-depth insights into the strategies and market dominance of 20 key companies.

Market Segmentation Overview:

In this comprehensive report, the Pneumatic Actuator Market is segmented by Product Type, End-user, and Regions. The quarter-turn segment which is set for significant growth was valued at USD 1.61 billion in 2018. North America is projected to contribute 31% to the market's growth by 2028. Get a detailed analysis of market trends, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. View Free Sample Report.

Pneumatic Actuator Market 2024-2028 : Segmentation

Pneumatic Actuator Market is segmented as below:

Product Type

Quarter-turn



Multi-turn



Linear

End-user

Chemical And Petrochemical



Oil And Gas



Power Generation



Mining



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Pneumatic Actuator Market 2024-2028 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pneumatic actuator market report covers the following areas:

Pneumatic Actuator Market size

Pneumatic Actuator Market trends

Pneumatic Actuator Market industry analysis

This study identifies Adoption of IoT-enabled actuators for predictive maintenance as one of the prime reasons driving the pneumatic actuator market growth during the next few years.

The US - Electric Actuators for Marine and Defense Market is projected to grow by USD 190.84 million at a CAGR of 5.27% between 2023 and 2028.

The linear actuators market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 12,326.86 million.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global pneumatic actuator market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Product Type Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product Type

6.3 Quarter-turn - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Multi-turn - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Linear - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.6 Market opportunity by Product Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Chemical and petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Power generation - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Mining - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ABB Ltd.

12.4 AIRTECH PRODUCTS Inc.

12.5 Crane Holdings Co.

12.6 Eaton Corp. Plc

12.7 Emerson Electric Co.

12.8 Flowserve Corp.

12.9 Honeywell International Inc.

12.10 Moog Inc.

12.11 Parker Hannifin Corp.

12.12 Pentair Plc

12.13 ROTEX Controls Inc.

12.14 Rotork Plc

12.15 Schlumberger Ltd.

12.16 Siemens AG

12.17 SMC Corp

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for USUSD

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

