Pneumonia Vaccines Market to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2025 - Rise in Government Focus on Immunization Programs is a Key Driver

The Global Pneumonia Vaccines Market size is expected to reach $9.6 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

The key factors that drive the growth of the global pneumonia vaccine market include an increase in the prevalence of pneumonia across the globe, rise in government focus on immunization programs for pneumonia, and introduction of novel pneumococcal vaccines such as PCV10.

However, longer timelines required for pneumonia vaccine production and high costs associated with the development of such vaccines restrain the market growth.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Pneumonia Vaccines Market, by Vaccine Type

1.4.2 Global Pneumonia Vaccines Market, by Product Type

1.4.3 Global Pneumonia Vaccines Market, by Sector

1.4.4 Global Pneumonia Vaccines Market, by Distribution Channel

1.4.5 Global Pneumonia Vaccines Market, by Region

1.5 Methodology for the Research

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Global Pneumonia Vaccines Market by Vaccine Type

3.1 Global Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) Market by Region

3.2 Global Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine (PPSV/PPV) Market by Region

Chapter 4. Global Pneumonia Vaccines Market by Product Type

4.1 Global Prevnar 13 Market by Region

4.2 Global Synflorix Market by Region

4.3 Global Pneumovax 23 Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Pneumonia Vaccines Market by Sector

5.1 Global Private sector Market by Region

5.2 Global Public sector Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Pneumonia Vaccines Market by Distribution Channel

6.1 Global Distribution Partner Companies Market by Region

6.2 Global Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) Market by Region

6.3 Global Government Authorities Market by Region

Chapter 7. Global Pneumonia Vaccines Market by Region

7.1 North America Pneumonia Vaccines Market

7.2 Europe Pneumonia Vaccines Market

7.3 Asia-Pacific Pneumonia Vaccines Market

7.4 LAMEA Pneumonia Vaccines Market

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

8.2 LG Corporation (LG Chemicals Ltd.)

8.3 Panacea Biotec Limited

8.4 Pfizer Inc.

8.5 PnuVax Incorporated

8.6 Poonawalla Investments & Industries Pvt. Ltd. (Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.)

8.7 Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co. Ltd. (Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Corporation Limited)

8.8 SK Holdings Co. Ltd. (SK Bioscience Inc.)

8.9 Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

8.10 Merck & Co. Inc.

