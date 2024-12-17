PNK Group Announces Acquisition of Industrial Site in Winslow Township, New Jersey

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PNK Group , developer of a new generation of industrial buildings, has announced its latest project in the U.S. and its first in New Jersey — the acquisition of a site located at 7 Waterford Road, Winslow, New Jersey. The 24.79 acre site will play a key role in enhancing the region's logistics and industrial infrastructure. The company plans to construct an industrial facility of approximately 300,000 square feet on this site.

Waterford 7 Master plan

PNK's buildings are highly versatile, designed to adapt to various needs ranging from manufacturing to storage and distribution. With ceiling heights of up to 45 feet and durable reinforced concrete structures, these facilities support the installation of heavy equipment and cranes with a lifting capacity of up to 8 tons, enabling clients to utilize the properties for a wide range of purposes.

PNK Group uses a Building Assembly Set for construction of its buildings. One of the key features of this BAS is its simplicity. The BAS elements are designed to be as easy to assemble as possible, making the construction process simple. By utilizing standardized large-format blocks manufactured at its own plants in Georgia and Pennsylvania, the company efficiently constructs buildings faster than the market average.

Located near NJ-73 and the Atlantic City Expressway, the site offers excellent transportation access to major infrastructure hubs, including the ports of Philadelphia, Newark, Baltimore, Wilmington. Within a 150-mile radius, the area encompasses a population of approximately 35 million, including major cities like New York, Washington, and Philadelphia, making it an ideal location for logistics, manufacturing, and distribution centers.

Furthermore, the site is part of the PILOT (Payment in Lieu of Taxes) program, which offers significant tax incentives to potential tenants.

PNK Group continues to accelerate its land acquisition efforts, closing deals in the last quarter of 2024 in Sterling, PA (65.5 acres), Barnesville, PA (197 acres), and Richmond, VA (86.6 acres).

As an engineering and manufacturing pioneer, PNK Group spearheads technological advancements in industrial construction. The company's construction methodology, utilizing large-unit blocks, streamlines building assembly through precise element production, minimizing the need for extensive labor and heavy machinery.

