PNK Group Expands Its East Coast Presence with Acquisition of Industrial Land site in Newburgh, New York

NEWBURGH, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PNK Group, an industrial developer, has acquired a land plot in Newburgh, New York, marking the company's first project in the state. The 35.5-acre site is planned for the development of a modern industrial facility totaling approximately 262,000 square feet.

PNK Newburgh

The site is strategically located at the intersection of Route 300 and Route 32, with convenient access to major highways including Interstate 84 (2.6 miles) and Interstate 87 (3.8 miles), offering strong transportation connectivity and logistical efficiency. The project is also located near Stewart International Airport, which supports both cargo and passenger operations.

The surrounding area is a well-established logistics and distribution hub with major corporate neighbors such as Tesla, NFI, FedEx, Amazon, PrimeSource, McKesson, and The Home Depot, among others.

The PNK Newburgh location provides efficient distribution access to densely populated regions of New England, the Tri-State area, and the broader Mid-Atlantic.

Located in Orange County, New York, the site provides access to dense consumer markets. Within a 24-hour truck-drive, the location can reach up to one-third of the U.S. population, supporting efficient regional and national distribution.

PNK Group delivers its projects using its proprietary Building Assembly Set (BAS) technology. The BAS method is based on the use of high-precision, large-format prefabricated components that enable accurate and efficient construction. All standardized structural elements are produced at PNK Group's own factories in Georgia and Pennsylvania. Pre-assembled building components stored in inventory significantly accelerate on-site assembly and reduce overall project timelines.

PNK Group's industrial buildings are versatile and highly adaptable, enabling seamless conversion between warehousing and manufacturing uses without significant reconstruction costs.

About PNK Group

PNK Group is a full-cycle engineering, manufacturing, and development company that develops its own technological innovations and applies the world's best engineering solutions in industrial construction. Its construction method is based on large-unit blocks, making the assembly of buildings simpler due to the high precision with which each element is produced. This approach minimizes the need for a large workforce and heavy machinery.

