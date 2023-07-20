PNU Researcher Investigates Left-Tail Momentum in the Korean Stock Market

News provided by

Pusan National University

20 Jul, 2023, 08:37 ET

The phenomenon is driven by investors overestimating the expected returns for stocks exhibiting large losses

BUSAN, South Korea, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Left-tail risk (LT) stocks are those whose returns fall into the extreme end on the left side of the return distribution. In the hopes of mean-reverting to the normal price, investors usually hold on to these stocks. However, contrary to mean-reverting expectations, these stocks that have experienced extreme losses and high tail risks in the past tend to continue declining in the future, resulting in financial losses. This phenomenon, referred to as left-tail momentum (LTM), appears to challenge the traditional notion of a positive relationship between risk and return.

Continue Reading
A new study by researchers from Korea identifies two types of stocks with high tail risk-stocks with frequent large losses (high tail-fatness) and those with infrequent but large losses (low tail-fatness). The LTM phenomenon occurs due to the investor's overconfidence in the latter stocks.
A new study by researchers from Korea identifies two types of stocks with high tail risk-stocks with frequent large losses (high tail-fatness) and those with infrequent but large losses (low tail-fatness). The LTM phenomenon occurs due to the investor's overconfidence in the latter stocks.

To investigate this market anomaly, a team of researchers, led by Prof. Eom from the School of Business at Pusan National University in South Korea, have recently re-verified the LTM phenomenon in the Korean stock markets through a cross-sectional comparison of all stocks by examining extreme risk situations. Their work was made available online on 10 February 2023 and published in Volume 87 of the International Review of Financial Analysis journal on 01 May 2023.

The researchers analyzed stock returns from July 2000 to June 2021 and standardized the distributions of these returns to cross-sectionally compare all stocks in the same criterion. By aligning the returns of all stocks within a predetermined threshold, they established a fair basis for comparing risks across different stocks. Their analysis revealed two types of LT stocks: those with fatter tails, reflecting higher tail risk and more frequent extreme losses, and those with thin tails, indicating relatively low tail risk and infrequent extreme losses.

The researchers then proceeded to investigate the LTM phenomenon within these groups by utilizing a measure called Value-at-Risk (VaR), which represents the boundary value associated with a specific probability in the distribution of stock returns. By utilizing VaR, they were able to assess the magnitude of potential financial losses, taking into consideration the tail-fatness property of the stock return distributions.

They found that the LTM phenomenon is not observed for all stocks that have experienced extreme losses in the past, but rather only for stocks with thin tails—stocks that have lower tail risk and have experienced extreme losses infrequently in the past. These results challenge previous assumptions, demonstrating that the LTM phenomenon does not contradict the conventional positive relationship between risk and return.

"If the fat tail property is viewed as a frequent occurrence of extreme losses, it can be interpreted as a high tail risk. Since LTM phenomenon was clearly observed only in stocks with a thin tail distribution, it is difficult to see it as evidence that violates the positive relationship between risk and return in traditional financial theory," emphasize the researchers.

Overall, the research reveals that the LTM phenomenon is driven by investors overvaluing stocks with low left-tail risks compared to those with high left-tail risks. "This study looks forward to an interesting discourse in further studies investigating whether the LTM phenomenon that involves a low left-tail risk can be explained in terms of the riskreturn trade-off relationship," conclude the researchers.

Reference
Title of original paper: Left-tail momentum and tail properties of return distributions: A case of Korea

Journal: International Review of Financial Analysis

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.irfa.2023.102570

About the institute
Website: https://www.pusan.ac.kr/eng/Main.do

Contact:
Jae-Eun Lee
82 51 510 7928
[email protected]com

SOURCE Pusan National University

Also from this source

Pusan National University Researchers Identify the Drivers of the Projected Non-Uniform Indian Ocean Warming

Pusan National University Academic Explores the Nuances of Speaking in a Second Language

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.