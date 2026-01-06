PNY Announces New Small-Form-Factor Ready NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 50 Series Graphics Card Models

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PNY® announced today the launch of three new GeForce RTX 50 Series Slim Models, engineered to deliver the full power of NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture in an ultra-compact, dual-slot design. Available in RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070 configurations, these cards combine cutting-edge performance with space-saving innovation that's ideal for compact PC builds.

Slim Design, Big Performance

PNY's new slim GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards feature an innovative lightweight, dual-fan, dual-slot design, making them among the most compact enthusiast cards currently in market, alongside NVIDIA Founders Edition. Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio. Built on NVIDIA's reference design and enhanced with PNY's superior thermal solutions, these graphics cards pack the full power of NVIDIA's RTX 5080, 5070 Ti and 5070 GPU models into a much smaller footprint. Perfect for mATX motherboard configurations – these cards are the ideal choice for creators, gamers, and AI-PC enthusiasts who demand high-end performance in limited-space environments.

Masterfully Crafted Cooling

With an overhauled thermal design using two large 120mm fans, a massive vapor chamber and an aluminum backplate, PNY's new SFF-ready graphics cards deliver superior cooling capabilities and enhanced acoustic performance via ultra-quiet fan operation. Users can further customize their experience using PNY's VelocityX™ Software to optimize their graphics card's clock tuning, change fan settings, monitor performance, and more.

Exceptional Gameplay Experience

The new slim models deliver an exceptional gameplay experience and realism, thanks to the incredible processing power of NVIDIA Blackwell architecture. Gamers can expect improved performance and stability in the most graphically stunning AAA games, enjoying a seamless combination of ultra-fast memory and performance. These dual-slot, dual-fan graphics cards by PNY raise the bar for visual graphics, establishing a new standard for a next-level gameplay experience in SFF builds.

Rise of AI

NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs are engineered for the AI era, equipped with specialized AI Tensor Cores that provide advanced performance and transformative capabilities for AI in gaming, creative applications, productivity, and more. With RTX, users can unleash the full potential of AI on Windows PCs today and in the future.

PNY GeForce RTX™ 5080 16GB Slim Dual-Fan 2-Slot SFF-Ready Graphics Card

SFF-Ready: 11.8" x 5.9" x 1.6"

16GB GDDR7 (256-bit)

Dual-Fan, 2-Slot

Core Clock: 2295 MHz / Boost Clock: 2617 MHz (2730 MHz on OC Model)

PCI Express 5.0

(x3) DisplayPort and (x1) HDMI

PNY GeForce RTX™ 5070 Ti 16GB Slim Dual-Fan 2-Slot SFF-Ready Graphics Card

SFF-Ready: 11.4" x 5.9" x 1.6"

16GB GDDR7 (256-bit)

Dual-Fan, 2-Slot

Core Clock: 2295 MHz / Boost Clock: 2452 MHz (2572 MHz on OC Model)

PCI Express 5.0

(x3) DisplayPort and (x1) HDMI

PNY GeForce RTX™ 5070 12GB Slim Dual-Fan 2-Slot SFF-Ready Graphics Card

12GB GDDR7 (192-bit)

100mm Dual-Fan, 2-Slot

SFF-Ready Enthusiast GeForce Card

11.4" x 5.0" x 1.6" (290 x 128 x 40mm)

Core Clock: 2325 MHz / Boost Clock: 2512 MHz (2587 MHz on OC Model)

PCI Express 5.0

(x3) DisplayPort and (x1) HDMI

Product Availability

The GeForce RTX 50 Series Slim Models will be offered in both standard and overclocked versions, with availability at BestBuy.com, Amazon.com, and other online retailers in February 2026.

About PNY Technologies

Create, store, and game with PNY. Established in 1985, PNY Technologies®, Inc. celebrates over 40 years as a trusted global technology leader and manufacturer of NVIDIA® GeForce® Consumer and Professional GPU solutions, Flash Memory Cards, USB Flash Drives, Solid State Drives, and Computer Memory Upgrade Modules. Designed for casual and professional gamers, creators, tech enthusiasts, and hobbyists, the company's cutting-edge products enhance digital experiences at work, home, and on the go.

Headquartered in the USA, PNY maintains facilities in North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Latin America.

The PNY logo is a registered trademark of PNY Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2026 PNY Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved.

