PNY Unveils New XLR8 Gaming DDR5 Desktop Memory with Optional EPIC-X RGB™ Illumination and Dual Support for Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PNY today announced the specifications and availability of two new high-performance DDR5 desktop memory products engineered for PC gamers and enthusiasts who demand uncompromising performance, quality and aesthetics: XLR8 Gaming DDR5 and XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB™ DDR5. These new memory modules feature a new and sophisticated heat spreader design, offer dual support for both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO, and will be available as a 32GB kit (2x16GB) with speeds ranging from 5600MHz to 6400MHz with a CAS latency of 36.

Unrivaled Design

The new XLR8 Gaming DDR5 memory modules are meticulously engineered for gamers, creators and enthusiasts to maximize PC performance. Available in two versions: a low-profile design or with brilliant and colorful EPIC-X RGB™, the sleek and modern profile of the new heat spreader optimizes thermal performance and is complemented by a black, matte aluminum finish, adding a touch of sophistication to any PC build. The XLR8 logo is proudly emblazoned on the side and paired with an embossed pennant design that enhances the overall look and provides unmatched flair and style.

The EPIC-X RGB™ model features ultra-bright ARGB LEDs diffused through a geometric polymer light pipe, providing a supreme lighting experience. Users can easily control and customize the lighting of their modules with popular motherboard ARGB control and sync software such as Asus Aura Sync®, Gigabyte RGB Fusion®, MSI Mystic Light Sync®, and ASRock Polychrome Sync®, ensuring a smooth and integrated experience.

Extensively Tested

PNY has conducted extensive testing of these new DDR5 modules with motherboard partners, including ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, and MSI, to guarantee maximum compatibility and make extreme overclocking possible. With support for both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO in each module, gamers and enthusiasts can achieve extreme overclocking right out of the box, without worrying about system compatibility. High-quality components and premium ICs combine to deliver aggressive speeds, low latency, and the legendary reliability that PNY is known for.

Product Specification

XLR8 Gaming DDR5 EPIC-X RGB™

Frequencies: 6000MHz (PC5-48000), 6400MHz (PC5-51200)



Capacity: 32GB Kit (2x16GB)



Voltage:



6000MHz: 1.35V





6400MHz: 1.4V



CAS Latency: 36



Aluminum heat spreader with ARGB illumination



Warranty: Limited Lifetime & 24/7 U.S. Based Technical Support

XLR8 Gaming DDR5

Frequencies: 5600MHz (PC5-44800), 6000MHz (PC5-48000), 6400MHz (PC5-51200)



Capacity: 32GB Kit (2x16GB)



Voltage:



5600MHz: 1.25V





6000MHz: 1.35V





6400Mhz: 1.4V



CAS Latency: 36



Aluminum heat spreader



Low-Profile Design: 35mm Height



Warranty: Limited Lifetime & 24/7 U.S. Based Technical Support

Product Availability

PNY's new XLR8 Gaming DDR5 and XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB™ DDR5 memory will be available at major retailers in the first half of November 2024. Click here for the press kit.

