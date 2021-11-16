PNY X-PRO 90 UHS-II SD Cards Support Seamless 8K Video Capture

The PNY X-PRO 90 UHS-II SD Flash Memory Cards have been designed to meet the needs of photo and video professionals by harnessing the power of UHS-II. The UHS-II bus holds distinct advantages over its predecessor, UHS-I, and was engineered to support the most demanding applications, with specific emphasis on write intensive applications such as 4K and 8K videography. These SD cards really shine where maximum bit rate and maximum frame rate are necessary to take full advantage of the capabilities of the host.

Designed for Dramatically Accelerated Workflow

UHS-II provides bus speeds of up to double those of UHS-I by employing two rows of pins for data transfer. When operating in Half Duplex mode, the UHS-II bus employs both rows to transfer data in the same direction, allowing the card to achieve transfers of up to 300MB/s3 sequential read and 280MB/s3 sequential write! This means that the user can shoot video at incredibly fast speeds. Alternatively, the UHS-II bus can also operate in Full Duplex mode (at half the speed of Half Duplex mode) whereby each row transfers data in the opposite direction at the same time, allowing for the movement of content from the host to the card and vice versa, simultaneously. This allows the user to execute two tasks at once, dramatically accelerating the speed at which they can execute post-production editing activities, translating into incredibly efficient workflows.5

Extreme Performance for the Most Demanding Applications

The PNY X-PRO 90 UHS-II SD Flash Memory Cards are the ideal solution to capture professional quality photo and video content with blazing fast performance of up to 300MB/s3 sequential read and up to 280MB/s3 sequential write. These speeds allow the user to power through even the most intense photo and video applications, from content capture with the newest DSLR & mirrorless cameras and advanced video cameras4, to footage transfer for photo and video editing.

Performance at the Maximum Thresholds of UHS-II with V90 Video Speed

The PNY X-PRO 90 SD cards push the limits of the UHS-II bus interface with V90 Video Speed, which ensures a minimum sustained read and write speed of 90MB/s, enabling extended lengths of cinema quality video capture in 8K resolution. This allows content creators to take advantage of the latest, high end host devices on the market, such as the Canon EOS R5 & R6, the Nikon Z7 II, and the Sony Alpha 7S III, as well as other DSLR, mirrorless, and advanced video cameras.4

The Ultimate Solution for Seamless Content Capture

The PNY X-PRO 90 UHS-II SD Flash Memory Cards are ideal for capturing sequential burst mode HD photos, 4K Ultra HD Video, and uninterrupted 8K Video at 7680 x 4320 seamlessly, with incredible detail. Shooting in 8K provides content creators with significant benefits, such as greater flexibility in post-production editing as well as sharper, more realistic imagery.

PNY's Commitment to Photographers and Videographers

PNY is committed to bringing the latest technology to its customers to address their ever-evolving photography and videography needs. The launch of the X-PRO 90 UHS-II SD Flash Memory Cards ensures that photo and video enthusiasts can benefit from technological advancements and get the most out of their new DSLR, mirrorless, and advanced video cameras.4

Product Line Specifications:

Capacities: 64GB-256GB 2

Format: SDXC

Bus Interface: UHS-II

Speed Class: Class 10, U3

Video Speed Class: V90

Read Performance: Up to 300MB/s 3

Write Performance: Up to 280MB/s 3

Compatibility: DSLR cameras, mirrorless cameras, advanced & professional HD-enabled video cameras, and more4

Product Availability

PNY X-PRO 90 Class 10 U3 V90 SD UHS-II Flash Memory Cards are available immediately at the below SRP's; Contact a PNY account manager for details or purchase through www.pny.com, amazon.com and B&H.

64GB: $77.99

128GB: $129.99

256GB: $239.99

About PNY Technologies and XLR8 Gaming

Established in 1985, PNY Technologies®, Inc. celebrates over 35 years of business excellence as a leading manufacturer and supplier of Flash Memory Cards, USB Flash Drives, Solid State Drives, Computer Memory Upgrade Modules, Cables, NVIDIA® GeForce® Consumer Graphics Cards, NVIDIA® Professional Graphics Cards, NVIDIA® Tesla supercomputing inferencing cards, NVIDIA® DGX™ Systems, NVIDIA® Networking Solutions, and PNY GPU powered servers and workstations. The company's photography-videography, mobility, 3D gaming-visualization, and business solutions are widely available from major retail, e-tail, and wholesale outlets internationally. Headquartered in the USA, PNY maintains facilities in North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Latin America.

XLR8 Gaming, PNY Technologies' brand designed for gaming and modding enthusiasts powers their journey towards the ultimate PC experience.

(1) The PNY logo is a registered trademark of PNY Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners and no affiliation between PNY and such owners should be inferred. © 2021 PNY Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. (2) For Flash Media Devices, 1 megabyte = 1 million bytes; 1 gigabyte = 1 billion bytes. Actual useable capacity may vary. Some of the listed capacity is used for formatting and other functions, and thus is not available for data storage. (3) Based on PNY's internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device. Not all host devices can achieve 300MB/s sequential read and 280MB/s sequential write speeds. 1x = 150KB/sec. (4) Compatible with UHS-II host devices enabled with a SDXC slot. Backward compatible with UHS-I host devices at UHS-I speeds. (5) Requires compatible device capable of reaching such speeds when used in conjunction with a computer.

