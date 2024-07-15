Pocamarket Opens New K-POP Cultural Experience Space 'POCA SPOT' in Seoul

News provided by

Pocamarket

Jul 15, 2024, 08:00 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocamarket has opened a new space, 'POCA SPOT', in Hongdae, Seoul, for global K-POP fans visiting South Korea. The space is finally officially open after a successful temporary pop-up event called "POCA STORE" in Hongdae in January.

Continue Reading
Pocamarket Opens New K-POP Cultural Experience Space 'POCA SPOT' in Seoul
Pocamarket Opens New K-POP Cultural Experience Space 'POCA SPOT' in Seoul

'POCA SPOT' is designed to meet the diverse needs of K-POP fans. Visitors can browse and purchase more than 2 millions of various K-pop artists' photocards, which are hard to find overseas, through in-store kiosks and enjoy same-day pickup service. Pocamarket ensures high-quality photocards through its authentic verification service.

In addition to purchasing photocards, visitors can engage in DIY experiences related to photocard goods and participate in various K-POP cultural experience programs. This allows K-POP fans to experience Korean culture beyond simple purchasing activities.

A Pocamarket representative stated, "We will strive to provide a variety of content and experiences for K-POP fans visiting Korea," expressing hopes that "POCA SPOT" will become a must-visit space for K-POP fans to experience new culture.

Reservations for visiting POCA SPOT can be made through the global travel platform 'Trazy', which offers differentiated travel booking services to travelers worldwide.

SOURCE Pocamarket

Also from this source

Pocamarket Selected as a Special Tourism Support Location by the Korean Government

Pocamarket Selected as a Special Tourism Support Location by the Korean Government

Pocamarket has been designated as a special tourism support location by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), a governmental organization in...
Pocamarket's Shipping Innovation and Partnership with K-packet Enhance Member Satisfaction

Pocamarket's Shipping Innovation and Partnership with K-packet Enhance Member Satisfaction

Pocamarket, the K-pop photocard trading platform, has responded to the demands of its global members by introducing a cost-effective shipping method. ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Music

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Art

Image1

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics