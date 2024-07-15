SEOUL, South Korea, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocamarket has opened a new space, 'POCA SPOT', in Hongdae, Seoul, for global K-POP fans visiting South Korea. The space is finally officially open after a successful temporary pop-up event called "POCA STORE" in Hongdae in January.

Pocamarket Opens New K-POP Cultural Experience Space 'POCA SPOT' in Seoul

'POCA SPOT' is designed to meet the diverse needs of K-POP fans. Visitors can browse and purchase more than 2 millions of various K-pop artists' photocards, which are hard to find overseas, through in-store kiosks and enjoy same-day pickup service. Pocamarket ensures high-quality photocards through its authentic verification service.

In addition to purchasing photocards, visitors can engage in DIY experiences related to photocard goods and participate in various K-POP cultural experience programs. This allows K-POP fans to experience Korean culture beyond simple purchasing activities.

A Pocamarket representative stated, "We will strive to provide a variety of content and experiences for K-POP fans visiting Korea," expressing hopes that "POCA SPOT" will become a must-visit space for K-POP fans to experience new culture.

Reservations for visiting POCA SPOT can be made through the global travel platform 'Trazy', which offers differentiated travel booking services to travelers worldwide.

