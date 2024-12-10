Pocketalk Announces Global Impact Awards for 2024

Honorees have championed language translation in their respective fields

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocketalk , the pioneer in AI-supported and secure language translation solutions, is proud to announce the second annual Pocketalk Impact Awards , honoring community leaders, organizations, and initiatives that embrace language diversity and create bridges of understanding that foster meaningful connections. This year's awards celebrate global efforts that leverage AI-powered, accessible translation to address real-world challenges and reflect spaces where all languages are spoken.

"Building on last year's success, we are thrilled to recognize more leaders who are advancing translation solutions in their communities and organizations," says Joe Miller, Head of Pocketalk's US Business and CEO of Europe. "The ability to facilitate real-time, reliable, and accessible communication has been key to our progress. We owe this success to the champions who have integrated Pocketalk technology into their resources. We hope these awards inspire others to create practices that make all languages easily accessible."

Through the Impact Awards, Pocketalk recognizes individuals and organizations across sectors such as education, government, and healthcare, who are actively utilizing technology to hold conversations across native languages. In 2024, the awards will also highlight communities, cities, and regions that are driving innovation to meet the needs of diverse populations and uphold language accessibility standards.

COMMUNITY BUILDER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Honoree: Amanda Gonzalez, Jefferson County Clerk, Colorado

Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder Amanda Gonzalez has been recognized with the prestigious Community Builder of the Year award for her instrumental work in building inclusivity and trust in her community. As the first Latina Clerk and Recorder for Jefferson County, CO, Gonzalez has expanded the county's use of Pocketalk and Ventana, the centralized data-management dashboard, throughout the government to make every resident feel welcome. The county now uses the devices to help residents with government documents and elections.

BRIDGE BUILDER AWARD

Honoree: Niagara County Healthcare, NY

Niagara County Healthcare is the recipient of the Bridge Builder Award for its dedication to advancing patient experience. Known for their top-tier care models, the county has become a healthcare destination for many, including growing local refugee communities. During the pandemic, it faced the critical task of vaccinating its multilingual population. Distributing HIPAA-compliant Pocketalk translation devices during the mass vaccination efforts proved vital for efficient and clear communication between healthcare providers and patients. Since then, Niagara County Health has continued to utilize Pocketalk Plus handheld devices and Ventana, ensuring patients and staff can have effective and private conversations in over 85 languages.

YOUTH CHANGEMAKER AWARD

Honoree: Pittsburgh Public Schools, Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Public Schools is the recipient of the Youth Changemaker Award for the significant work being done to foster inclusion among its student population. As the largest of 43 school districts in Allegheny County and second largest in Pennsylvania, the district has over 20,000 students. The staff have made it their mission to accelerate student success, eliminate racial disparities in achievement, create a positive culture, and encourage innovation. Pocketalk solutions have allowed the district to better meet its mission by bridging language gaps for students, guaranteeing each student has access to the same opportunities.

NEW: LANGUAGE VISIONARY AWARD

State Honoree: Michigan DMV

The Michigan DMV is the first state recipient of the Language Visionary Award. Pocketalk has given DMV team members a way to quickly translate a conversation two-ways and trust that they're getting accurate information. The DMV's implementation of Pocketalk translation technology has created a faster DMV experience and has allowed employees to feel more able to serve their community.

City Honoree: City of New Orleans, LA

New Orleans is the first city recognized for the Language Visionary Award. The city has proven that every conversation and interaction has value through their widespread use of Pocketalk. For community members, tourists and businesses, using Pocketalk has allowed for seamless and spontaneous communication in an area home to over one million residents, and visited by nearly 18 million tourists annually. Tourists have had more welcoming experiences exploring the city, businesses have been able to broaden their reach, and residents have created more inclusivity within their diverse communities.

Impact Award honorees in the United States will be honored on Dec. 10. Impact Award honorees in the United Kingdom and Europe will be announced in the coming weeks through official Pocketalk channels.

