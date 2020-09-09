Pocketalk Donates Devices To ELL Teachers Through First-Ever Back To School Program

Teachers surveyed in August represented 29 states and Washington, D.C. and averaged 10.7 years of teaching experience, with 98% of teachers responding that they have taught ELL students in the last three years. Highlights from the survey results include:

99% of educators stated that the current virtual environment changed the way they will plan to communicate with ELL students and their families

62% of teachers use translation daily to communicate with parents of students, with 35% and 3% using translation weekly or monthly, respectively

Teachers are most likely to primarily use phones (38%) to communicate with parents of students, followed by email (20%) or a messaging platform (17%) like Microsoft Teams

Compared to all respondents, teachers who use translation daily to communicate with parents of students are more likely to communicate using phones (43.5%) and less likely to communicate using email (11.3%)

With close to one million units in service around the globe, Pocketalk has been used in a number of industries to build community and break down communication barriers when it matters most. Aligned with recent findings from Pearson's Global Learners Survey on how government funds should be spent in education in response to COVID-19, Pocketalk saw the need for translation services in education from its own survey findings to provide tech for underserved learners, to ensure teachers are equipped to handle emergency situations with quick, accurate communication and to offer more remote learning solutions.

"Pocketalk was designed to create an authentic communication experience, and for educators, we found that frequent communication with students and families during the pandemic is a critical part of ensuring all students have the ability to learn this school year and feel welcome, no matter the circumstances," said Joe Miller, General Manager (Americas) of Pocketalk. "Through our first-ever Back to School program, we shifted the dialogue from speculation about what will happen to an actionable campaign that supplies teachers with the tools they need. The success of the program and benefits of Pocketalk for education have now sparked a new initiative for our customers to join in giving back to our educators."

Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 15, Pocketalk will extend the opportunity to donate devices for teachers to its customers. For each new device sold, Pocketalk will give a Classic device to a school or district, up to an additional 200 units. U.S. residents purchasing a new device will receive an email to submit their school district of choice.

Pocketalk units donated during the Back to School program were dispatched to teachers on a first-come, first-serve basis. Pocketalk also offers significant discounts for educators still interested in receiving devices. Those interested can contact [email protected] for bulk purchasing or receive individual discount codes on the website .

More information on the Back to School program and survey results can be found on Pocketalk's press room . For more information about Pocketalk, visit www.pocketalk.net and follow Pocketalk on Instagram and Facebook .

About Pocketalk:

With more than 700,000 units sold worldwide, Pocketalk is the global leader in connecting the world and unlocking possibilities as the only translation device on the market that enables an authentic communication experience. Developed, manufactured and distributed by Sourcenext, the largest distributor and creator of software, hardware, and IoT products in Japan, Pocketalk's U.S. team and headquarters is now based in Palo Alto, Calif. The two-way translation device can translate 74 languages, both audio and text, and, with its built-in data option, can be utilized in more than 130 countries and regions. Additional product information, photos and video can be found in the digital media kit ( brandfolder.com/pocketalk ). To purchase Pocketalk and to find out more, visit Pocketalk.net.

