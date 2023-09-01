Pocketalk Introduces Comprehensive Suite of Translation Solutions to Address Global Language Needs with Pocketalk for Business

- Pocketalk demonstrates new enterprise translation solutions at IFA Berlin 2023 Sept. 1 - Sept. 5

BERLIN and PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pocketalk , the leading provider of translation solutions, cements its commitment to removing language barriers with the announcement of Pocketalk for Business , an expansion of translation solutions designed for enterprises, businesses and organizations. The brand extension will introduce new AI-powered solutions including the industry-first Geneva, a seamless digital experience, delivering instantaneous translations to audiences across any event, Sentio, a web-based solution for in-person and virtual meeting spaces, and Vox, a high-speed video translation capability. The final solution in the expansion is Ventana , an administrative panel which provides insights into translations and device management.

Pocketalk for Business: Geneva

Pocketalk for Business will comprise Geneva, Sentio, Vox and Ventana all offering accurate, fast, seamless and secure translated conversations for any scenario. The first-of-their-kind suite of solutions removes language barriers to enable communications across enterprise, healthcare, education, logistics, events and one-on-one interactions.

Having sold over one million devices since 2018, Pocketalk's business evolution to a global communication company is now accelerated with the advancement of Pocketalk for Business, providing industry-first software solutions that address the dynamic needs of modern day organizations. Today, it's not just global companies that encounter language barriers. Increasingly, smaller organizations are also utilizing foreign workforces to bridge labor shortages and are experiencing communication challenges.

Pocketalk for Business follows the announcement last month of the strategic alliance with SoftBank which will enable further innovation. The partnership agreement will focus on the sales of one million new Pocketalk handheld devices and support the suite of enterprise solutions, including those announced today at IFA. The increased access to supply and sales channels for Pocketalk will further transform communication for the global economy.

Here's what each of the new solutions will offer:

Geneva - Creating audience inclusivity

Geneva is a world-first technology set to reshape multilingual interactions in any setting that has an audience such as conferences, classrooms, and training sessions. Geneva enables, for the first time, audience accessibility to content in their own language via their smart device. For presenters, it now means that anyone can deliver content to audiences regardless of their native language, opening up endless knowledge exchange and understanding.

With a simple QR code scan, event attendees gain access to content, via audio and text, in their preferred language through a user-friendly web platform on their devices. This breakthrough solution breaks down language barriers, fostering a global exchange of ideas.

Sentio - Embrace two-way multilingual collaboration with live translation

With the global workplace expanding, so is the need for real-time translation across conversations. Sentio is a HIPAA and GDPR compliant browser-based live translation service that uses Whisper technology developed by OpenAI. It aids global collaboration by enabling users to engage in conversations in their own language during meetings or through any virtual meeting platform including Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams.

Vox - Expand your content library with video translation

In an age where video reigns supreme, countless audiences remain disenfranchised due to the absence of high-speed, accurate, and secure translations, especially in underrepresented languages. Accessible via browser across PC, Mac, iOS and Android, Vox provides quality translations of video content, spanning everything from movies, training and documentaries to educational materials and social media moments.

Vox is Pocketalk's video translation solution that is highly accurate, fast, simple and cost effective. It effortlessly crafts voice-overs and subtitles, regardless of the video's original language. An hour-long video can be translated in just 15 minutes significantly reducing production costs and timelines.

Ventana - Gain control over real-time translations

With Ventana, businesses gain complete control over their Pocketalk devices from real-time translation insights and management, revolutionizing communication and breaking down language barriers like never before.

This administrative panel enables users to group Pocketalk devices, remotely manage functions and gain valuable insights into device usage. With the ability to export data on translated languages, usage frequency, businesses can make informed, data-driven decisions and maximize device usage across different areas of their organization.

"Language is the final hurdle for us to truly become a global marketplace, workforce and community. There has been a huge shift since the pandemic that has enabled the world to work closer together, more efficiently and offer better opportunities for all involved. However, without the ability to communicate it's not reaching its full potential," said Noriyuki Matsuda, President and CEO of Pocketalk.

"Pocketalk has responded to this by creating Pocketalk for Business and providing solutions that empower people to communicate with anyone simply with a device or a browser. We are so excited to see the meaningful impact that these new products will have and welcome the response to help us evolve."

Pocketalk will be previewing the new products at IFA during Showstoppers and Hall 11.2 Stand 118.

Geneva, Sentio, Vox and Ventana will all be available globally by the end of 2023. Pricing to be confirmed with availability.

About Pocketalk

Pocketalk is the global leader in connecting the world and facilitating conversation through the only translation solutions on the market that enable an authentic communication experience. Pocketalk, which is HIPAA and GDPR compliant, connects people of all backgrounds through language translation — fast, easy and most importantly, accurate translation. Developed, manufactured and distributed by Sourcenext, the largest distributor and creator of software, hardware, and IoT products in Japan, Pocketalk officially launched in the U.S. in 2018 with headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif. The company offers translation solutions through the handheld Pocketalk collection, cloud-based Pocketalk App, and enterprise suite including Ventana, Sentio, Vox and Geneva. The two-way translation solutions can translate 84+ languages and be utilized anywhere in the world with an internet or data connection. To find more information or purchase Pocketalk, visit Pocketalk.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn to stay in touch with our latest updates.

