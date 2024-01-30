Pocketalk Launches #AllSpokenHere Campaign for Global Language Inclusivity

"Just because you might not understand a language, doesn't mean you have any less to say." -Jessica Boock, Pocketalk User, Illinois, USA

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocketalk , the global leader in translation solutions, is proud to announce the launch of #AllSpokenHere . This initiative reflects Pocketalk's long-standing commitment to breaking down language barriers and enhancing global communication. By focusing on technological innovation, #AllSpokenHere aims to connect people from diverse linguistic backgrounds, promoting a world of inclusivity and seamless interaction.

"Using the power of translation to create spaces and environments of language inclusivity is no longer a 'nice to have' or 'added benefit,' it's essential for connection and communication," said Joe Miller, Pocketalk's General Manager of North America. "We aim to recognize and highlight those who go the extra mile to make their services more accessible with Pocketalk."

The #AllSpokenHere campaign introduces distinctive badges – both physical and digital. These badges are not merely symbols; they are invitations to engage, learn, and connect. The mission is to create spaces where no matter where you're from or what language you speak, you are connected, belong and welcome.

Pocketalk strives to amplify every voice, ensuring that no one is left unheard. #AllSpokenHere challenges the notion that language is a barrier.

Join the #AllSpokenHere Movement:

You can engage in the #AllSpokenHere movement by displaying your badge, both physically and digitally, to promote inclusive language.

Share your stories, photos, and initiatives on social media, using the hashtag (#AllSpokenHere), to amplify the impact of creating a world where language barriers are eliminated.

Want to amplify your work even further? Share your success stories by emailing [email protected] for an opportunity to be featured on Pocketalk's social media channels, blog, newsletter, or collaborative public relations.

Already using Pocketalk and don't have an #AllSpokenHere badge? Reach out to the Pocketalk team at [email protected] to have assets sent right to your door. Downloadable digital badges are also available on Pocketalk's website: http://pocketalk.com/all-spoken-here

Pocketalk invites individuals and organizations to join the language revolution. Contribute to a world where language acts as a bridge, not a barrier. Explore case studies of communities already excelling in language inclusivity with Pocketalk.

ABOUT POCKETALK

Pocketalk is the global leader in connecting the world and facilitating conversation through the only translation solutions on the market that enable an authentic communication experience. Pocketalk, which is HIPAA and GDPR-compliant, connects people of all backgrounds through language translation — fast, easy, and most importantly, accurate translation. Developed, manufactured, and distributed by Sourcenext, the largest distributor and creator of software, hardware, and IoT products in Japan, Pocketalk officially launched in the U.S. in 2018 with headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif. The company offers translation solutions through the handheld Pocketalk collection, cloud-based Pocketalk App, and enterprise solutions including Ventana. The two-way translation solutions can translate 84+ languages and be utilized anywhere in the world with an internet or data connection. To find more information or purchase Pocketalk, visit Pocketalk.com and follow us on Facebook , X , Instagram , and LinkedIn to stay in touch with our latest updates.

