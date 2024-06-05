Pocketbook Agency Earn's a Spot on the Forbes America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms 2024 List

Boutique recruiting firm recognized by Forbes as a result of the company's continued growth.

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique, women owed and led recruiting firm, Pocketbook Agency, has been awarded on the eighth annual Forbes list of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The award ranking is based on an independent survey of peers and clients. In total, more than 36,800 external recruiters and 16,000 HR-managers/hiring managers and candidates were invited to participate in this year's survey. Based on the results of the study, Pocketbook Agency is ecstatic to be recognized and named on the Forbes list of America's Best Recruiting Firms 2024.

"In today's ever-changing environment, companies are facing increasing difficulties and despite countless variables, our agency's presence on this list speaks volumes about the trust and resilience at the heart of what we do," says Brittany Dolin, Co-Founder of Pocketbook Agency. "Looking ahead to 2024 and commemorating our 10 years in business, our dedication remains steadfast: delivering value to our clients and candidates stands as a pivotal strategy for our continued success."

From Pocketbook Agency's founders starting out as personal assistants, to now becoming one of the nation's premier recruiting firms across the United States, it's evident they've made an impact. In addition to the recognition from Forbes, Pocketbook Agency was named on Inc Magazine's Power Partners 2023 list, Inc's Magazine's Regionals list for fastest growing companies in 2024, and is also a winner of the prestigious Enterprising Women Award for 2024, which recognizes the world's top female entrepreneurs.

The awards list was announced on April 30th, 2024, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

About Pocketbook Agency:

Pocketbook Agency, founded in 2014 by Brittany Dolin and Nicole Dayan, is a modern, award-winning recruiting firm built for the needs of today, and anticipates the demands of tomorrow. With a presence across the entire US, the women owned and operated agency specializes in bespoke administrative and support roles for both corporate and domestic environments. Applying years of industry experience and relationship-building to curate the very best support talent pool available in today's market, Pocketbook serves accomplished founders, A-list celebrities, Fortune 500 leaders and ultra high-net-worth clients across Entertainment & Music, Early-Stage Companies, Technology Businesses, Real Estate, Finance, Venture Capital & Private Equity, Crypto & FinTech, Beauty & Fashion, Food & Beverage, Hospitality & Luxury, Media and more. For more information, please visit https://www.pocketbookagency.com/

