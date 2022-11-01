Pod Closes $2.5M Seed Funding Round for AtlasJobs

Investment Supports Expansion of AtlasJobs Talent Engagement Platform

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pod today announced the closure of a $2.5M funding round for its AtlasJobs HR-Tech SaaS platform. AtlasJobs, launched in Q2 2022, was developed alongside corporations who are focused on building sustainable talent pathways and serves as a white-label talent engagement and management platform. The platform delivers an interactive job-finding experience allowing its users to discover, explore, and engage directly with career opportunities. This funding round was led by PACA Ventures and brings the total investment in Pod to $7.5M.

"We are currently at a 16-year-high in terms of talent shortages in the United States," said Ira Lubert, Managing Partner of PACA Ventures. "We feel the AtlasJobs platform is the right platform at the right time."

AtlasJobs is helping companies address critical staffing shortages and recruiting challenges by providing a mobile-first interactive job-seeker experience that enables leading companies to better position themselves as employers of choice. The AtlasJobs web and mobile platforms both leverage a map-centric search mechanism and AI technology to meet Generation Z where they are with an intuitive, engaging design enhancing the discoverability of jobs globally.

"We believe AtlasJobs is a revolutionary technology for a new generation of job-seekers," said Dr. Jo Webber, CEO of Pod. "This funding round will help us further expand our customer base in the United States and expand globally in support of our multinational clients."

About Pod and AtlasJobs

Pod Network LLC is an award-winning technology-centric company focused on bringing people together. AtlasJobs is a talent engagement and management platform from Pod that makes it easy for job-seekers to explore and discover careers and allows organizations to better position themselves as employers of choice. By connecting today's talent with the best opportunities, AtlasJobs is elevating recruitment outcomes for both employers and candidates. For more information, visit https://www.pod.atlasjobs.com/ or connect on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter . The Pod family also includes the STEMconnector and Million Women Mentors networks

About PACA Ventures

PACA Ventures partners with visionary founders to build exceptional high-growth tech companies from Seed through Series B. Bringing decades of experience to venture capital funding, management and tech company creation, PACA Ventures operates out of Philadelphia, PA and Los Angeles, CA.

