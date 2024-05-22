Podcast Market size is set to grow by USD 15.70 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing proliferation of podcast platforms, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global podcast market size is estimated to grow by USD 15.70 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.08% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Request a sample report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Podcast Market 2024-2028

Podcast Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.08% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 15707.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 26.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 52% Key countries US, Canada, Sweden, Spain, and UK Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., Acast, Apple Inc., Audacy Inc., Audioboom Group Plc, Automattic Inc., Blubrry Podcasting, Buzzsprout, Castbox, Castos Inc., iHeartMedia Inc., Liberated Syndication, Overcast Radio LLC, Patreon Inc., Podbean, Podomatic Inc., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., SoundCloud Global Ltd. and Co. KG, Spotify Technology SA, Substack Inc., Transistor Inc., and TuneIn Inc.

Market Driver

The growing number of podcast platforms has significantly changed the global podcast market, impacting how content is distributed, discovered, and consumed. Key players like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Amazon Music have expanded their offerings to include extensive podcast libraries, personalized recommendations, and exclusive content. For instance, Spotify's acquisition of The Ringer in 2020 boosted its podcast catalog. Platforms such as Patreon and Substack enable creators to monetize directly, while Luminary offers subscription-based, ad-free content. These trends are driving the growth of the global podcast market, offering new opportunities for both listeners and creators.

Market Challenges

The fierce competition among podcast platforms creates challenges like content scatter and listener dissatisfaction. Exclusive deals between platforms and popular podcasts fragment content availability. With diverse listener preferences, finding relevant content becomes tough. Advertisers struggle to target audiences effectively due to content dispersion. Platform competition leads to features but also locks users in, causing discontent. These hurdles are expected to slow the global podcast market's growth.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Interviews

1.2 Conversational

1.3 Solo

1.4 Panels

1.5 Repurposed content Genre 2.1 News and politics

2.2 Society and culture

2.3 Comedy

2.4 Sports

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Interviews- The interview segment is set to grow notably in the coming years. Podcasts offer a flexible platform for various topics, from business to entertainment. Interviews provide valuable insights and diverse perspectives. Valued at USD 631.43 million in 2018, the segment thrives on engaging conversations between hosts and guests, including experts and celebrities. These interviews create connections and authenticity, appealing to listeners seeking engaging narratives and expertise. Such factors drive market growth in the forecast period.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The podcast market is experiencing a surge in activity. From playback devices to mobile phones, users are tuning in to a plethora of audio learning resources. Publishers are leveraging streaming platforms and advertisements to reach their target audience, tapping into the diverse European market. The IoT and AI are revolutionizing content creation and distribution, enhancing the accessibility and quality of podcasts across the continent.

Blockchain technology ensures secure transactions, while transcription tech aids in making podcasts more accessible to a wider audience. Crime and horoscopes, alongside news and comedy, are popular genres among European listeners. Podcasters in Europe are thriving by offering interactive content and premium services tailored to their audience's preferences.

Influencers are playing a significant role in driving smartphone ownership and traffic to podcasts in Europe. As AI evolves editing and recommendation services, the European podcast industry anticipates further growth across various platforms and events.

Market Research Overview

The podcast market has seen steady growth due to rising subscription rates and increased accessibility via playback devices like media players, computers, iPods, and mobile phones. With the integration of media streaming platforms and IoT, podcasts reach subscribed users seamlessly. AI enhances content discovery, while blockchain ensures secure transactions.

Transcription technology facilitates accessibility, catering to diverse audiences. Daily horoscopes attract listeners, expanding business reach. Educational podcasts engage in teaching through advanced technologies. As audio files proliferate across the internet, the podcast market continues to evolve, offering diverse content for various interests and audiences.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Interviews



Conversational



Solo



Panels



Repurposed Content

Genre

News And Politics



Society And Culture



Comedy



Sports



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio