PODCAST VETERAN MIKE MAJLAK JOINS JARED GUTSTADT'S REBEL AUDIO TO BUILD "CANVA FOR PODCASTING"

The Impaulsive Co-Host & Entrepreneur Enters the AI-Powered Podcast

Platform as Chief Creator-In-Residence & Partner

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rebel Audio, the Nashville based AI-powered podcasting platform, announces Mike "Big Mike" Majlak has joined the company as Chief Creator in Residence and partner. The Impaulsive co-host and entrepreneur is stepping in as both a cultural force and hands-on operator across content development, product growth and brand strategy. Positioned as "the Canva of podcasting," the AI-powered platform simplifies how podcasts are created, produced, and scaled.

Mike Majlak Photo

With the podcast industry projected to be worth $114B by 2030, Majlak joins Rebel Audio at a pivotal time. A seasoned marketer and entrepreneur, he brings a track record of building momentum and shaping narratives that resonate at scale. As co-host of Impaulsive, he has helped redefine what a podcast can be, turning it into a global media property that blends entertainment, distribution and brand integration. This move marks a full-circle moment, returning to his roots in media while stepping into ownership of a new frontier. At Rebel Audio, he will apply that experience to help creators not only launch podcasts, but build enduring platforms around them.

"Podcasting has been a huge part of my life for the past eight years, building one of the first creator-led podcasts from the ground up," said Mike Majlak. "I've been in front of the camera for 500+ episodes, building real audience growth, connecting with real brands and now it's time to go behind the scenes and work with creators on how to turn content into a real business. Rebel Audio is the tool I wish I had to work smarter and faster and now the technology is here to help the next generation of talent."

As Chief Creator-in-Residence, Majlak will serve as an ambassador for Rebel Audio, appearing at major cultural moments including CMA Fest, Comic-Con, and key events across sports, media and pop culture. He will drive awareness of the platform, support content development, and connect directly with creators in the field. With experience in audience growth and viral distribution, his role reinforces Rebel Audio's focus on helping creators own their voice and build their own platforms.

"Mike understands what it takes to break through in today's attention economy, positioning him to be this generation's Howard Stern," said Rebel Audio Founder and CEO Jared Gutstadt. "We're entering a new era of social audio, where top creators are stepping into ownership and executive roles across emerging platforms, blending influence with entrepreneurship. Mike is a sharp and curious marketing genius with an unmatched network across media, sports, and politics. His involvement with Rebel Audio reflects our commitment to putting power back in the hands of the creators driving the ecosystem."

The company's strategic investor network includes Julie Gauthier, Benjamin Lurie, Jonathan Schulman, Launch Tennessee, Market Square Ventures, and Mark Burnett (Shark Tank, The Voice) as an advisor.

Rebel Audio arrives today; join the waitlist for early access - www.rebelaudio.ai. Watch the explainer video HERE.

PRESS KIT AVAILABLE HERE.

ABOUT MIKE MAJLAK:

Mike Majlak is a creator, entrepreneur, and podcast host best known as the co-host and executive partner of the Impaulsive podcast alongside Logan Paul. With a career spanning digital media, brand marketing, and content development, Majlak has helped shape one of the most influential creator-led platforms in the world, reaching millions of listeners and viewers globally.

Before transitioning into full-time content creation, Majlak built his foundation in marketing, including a role at lifestyle brand LoveSac, where he developed early expertise in audience growth and brand storytelling. He has since amassed a social following of over 6 million across platforms, leveraging his voice at the intersection of culture, entertainment, and business.

Majlak is also a USA Today bestselling author of The Fifth Vital, a memoir chronicling his journey through addiction and recovery—an experience that continues to inform his perspective as both a creator and entrepreneur.

Today, he is recognized as a leading voice in the evolving creator economy, known for his candid storytelling, sharp cultural commentary, and ability to translate influence into scalable business ventures.

ABOUT REBEL AUDIO:

Welcome to the Era of Social Audio with Rebel Audio, an AI-powered podcasting platform designed to radically simplify how podcasts are created, produced, and scaled. Based and backed by Nashville, TN - Rebel Audio will allow users to record, edit and upload episodes directly to all major podcast platforms, unlocking the next generation of breakout voices. For more information - visit www.rebelaudio.ai.

Rebel Audio was created in partnership with Lattice Partners, an AI consulting firm and product studio that works with leading brands and innovators to design, build, and launch world-class AI products.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Alana Battaglia, The Untold PR, [email protected]

SOURCE Rebel Audio