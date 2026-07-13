PODD Investors Have Rights - If You Lost Money Investing in Insulet Corporation Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Recovering Your Losses

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) securities between February 21, 2025 and May 26, 2026. Insulet develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the U.S. and internationally.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

What is the class period? February 21, 2025 – May 26, 2026

What are the allegations?

Shareholders allege that Insulet Corporation misled investors regarding the viability of its products. According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Insulet's manufacturing controls and procedures were defective; (ii) the foregoing created a foreseeable heightened risk that one or more Insulet products would be found to be in violation of applicable safety regulations and/or pose a risk of injury; and (iii) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Plaintiff alleges that on March 12, 2026, Insulet disclosed that it had "initiated a voluntary Medical Device Correction for specific lots of Omnipod® 5 Pods after identifying a manufacturing issue through its ongoing product monitoring" (the "March 2026 MDC"). On this news, Insulet's stock price fell $16.23 per share, or 6.88%, to close at $219.84 per share on March 13, 2026. Then, on May 26, 2026, Insulet disclosed the "initat[ion]" of another "voluntary Medical Device Correction" (the "May 2026 MDC"), this time "for specific lots of Omnipod® 5, Omnipod Dash®, and Omnipod® Insulin Management System (Omnipod Eros) Pods due to a manufacturing issue, identified through ongoing product monitoring, that could result in insulin under-delivery." On this news, Insulet's stock price fell $7.79 per share, or 5.07%, to close at $146.01 per share on May 27, 2026.

What can shareholders do now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Insulet Corporation. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by August 31, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

[email protected]

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com

SOURCE Robbins LLP