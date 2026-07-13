Robbins LLP Urges BTU Stockholders Who Lost Money Investing in Peabody Energy Corporation to Contact the Firm for Information About Leading the Class Action

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) common stock between October 14, 2024 to May 4, 2026. Peabody Energy describes itself as a leading producer of metallurgic and thermal coat. The Company owns interests in 16 active coal mining operations in the United States and Australia.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

What is the class period? October 14, 2024 – May 4, 2026

What are the allegations? Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Misled Investors Regarding Production at its Centurion Mine

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Peabody Energy's expected longwall production rates at its Centurion mine for fiscal year 2026. In truth, Peabody Energy's overly optimistic March 2026 Centurion ramp-up date and promises regarding the Company's inflated guidance fell short of reality when numerous issues at Centurion caused a significant delay to the mine's ramp-up.

Plaintiff alleges that on March 30, 2026, defendants filed a "Regulation FD Disclosure" with the SEC lowering guidance relating to the Centurion mine's output for first quarter 2026 ahead of Peabody Energy's first quarter 2026 earnings release. On this news, Peabody Energy's stock fell from a closing market price of $39.50 per share on March 27, 2026 to $35.68 per share on March 30, 2026, a decline of about 9.7% in the span of a single trading day.

Then, on May 5, 2026, Peabody Energy issued a press release disclosing the Company's failure to ramp-up Centurion by the March 2026 deadline and cutting guidance related to full year met segment volumes to reflect the increased cost and substantial volume decrease. On this news, the price of Peabody Energy's common stock declined from a closing market price of $26.52 per share on May 4, 2026, to $25.00 per share on May 5, 2025, a decline of 5.7%.

What can shareholders do now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Peabody Energy Corporation. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers with the court by August 24, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

[email protected]

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com

SOURCE Robbins LLP