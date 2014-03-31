Podium Ranks No. 13 on the 2018 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 13,645 Percent

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Podium, the leading customer communication platform for local businesses, is No. 13 on its 37th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. With a three-year revenue growth of 13,645 percent, Podium is the highest-ranking Utah-based company to make this year's list. To accommodate the company's continued rapid growth, the company also celebrated the official opening of its new 125,000-square-foot office with a ribbon-cutting ceremony today in Lehi, Utah.

"This ranking is a testament to the Podium team and what we as a company have been able to do in just four short years," said Eric Rea, CEO and co-founder of Podium. "Addressing a segment of businesses that was being left behind by other service providers, our continued growth and future expansion shows how the demand for heightened convenience is finally being met with our platform for thousands of businesses across the country."

Founded in 2014 and now working with 20,000+ businesses to create over 4 million customer interactions a month, Podium has quickly become one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the U.S. The company's new office will house its current 350 employees with plans to hire 400 more through 2020.

Reflecting the active and eclectic culture of the millennial worker, the new space was designed by Cory Sistrunk, who has designed offices for the likes of Apple, Adobe, Nike, GE, Dropbox, Google and North Face. Features of the office include:

A 2,000-square-foot gym, complete with CrossFit equipment, free weights, treadmills, stationary bikes and space for yoga and pilates classes along with a locker room. This also includes onstaff CrossFit, pilates and yoga instructors.

A high-end soft serve and Dole Whip station at the reception desk.

An outdoor regulation-sized pickleball court, multiple spikeball courts, a bike storage area and maintenance shop.

A floor designed as a bike shop, which pays homage to Podium's roots starting out in an attic space above a bike shop in Provo, Utah .

"If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."

Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com, with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 15) been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

Podium modernizes the way business happens locally with products designed to help businesses be found, chosen, and gain insight into their customers' experience. By conveniently facilitating millions of customer interactions, such as driving customer-generated online reviews and providing improved customer communication tools, Podium serves 150,000+ users across nearly 20,000 local businesses. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and founded in 2014, Podium is currently backed by IVP, Accel, Summit Partners, GV (formerly Google Ventures), and Y Combinator. To learn more, visit www.podium.com or contact us at press@podium.com.

The 2018 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2014 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2014. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2017. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2014 is $100,000; the minimum for 2017 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

