PODS® Announces Retirement of Lisa Goettel and Appointment of Laureen Druker as Chief Human Resources Officer

Leadership Transition Reflects PODS' Continued Investment in Employees, Culture, and Long-term Growth

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PODS Enterprises, LLC , an industry leader that revolutionized the moving and storage category through its portable container service offerings, today announced that Lisa Goettel, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, will retire effective January 2, 2026, after 18 years of service to the company, and that Laureen Druker has been appointed Chief Human Resources Officer, effective the same date. Goettel played a central role in shaping PODS' people strategy and guiding the organization through a period of significant growth and operational transformation.

When Goettel joined the company, PODS employed approximately 500 people and operated a largely franchise-based model. Under her leadership, the company successfully navigated major acquisitions, evolved its culture, and expanded to more than 2,100 employees, with the majority of operations now corporate-owned. Her impact is reflected in every aspect of the company's approach to talent development, employee support, and organizational care.

"We are deeply grateful to Lisa for nearly two decades of dedicated leadership and service," said Kathy Marinello, President and Chief Executive Officer of PODS. "Her vision and commitment to our people have been foundational to our success, and we wish her a wonderful and well-earned retirement."

Druker brings more than 36 years of human resources experience to her role as Chief Human Resources Officer. She joined PODS as a Senior HR Business Partner and has since advanced through leadership roles, including Director and Vice President of HR Operations. Most recently, she has overseen both HR Operations and Talent Acquisition, bringing a comprehensive and operationally focused approach to workforce strategy. Prior to joining PODS, Druker held leadership roles at McKinsey, where she developed deep expertise in talent management, a strong operational mindset, and a passion for creating an exceptional employee experience.

"Laureen's proven leadership and commitment to our people make her the ideal choice to lead our HR function as we continue to grow as a business and support our employees," said Marinello.

"I'm honored to step into this role and continue building on the incredible foundation Lisa has created," said Druker. "Our people are at the heart of everything we do at PODS, and I look forward to working with our teams to foster a culture where every employee feels valued, supported, and empowered to thrive."

As Chief Human Resources Officer, Druker will play a pivotal role in driving PODS' long-term success by aligning people strategy with business priorities. She will lead the company's human capital agenda, overseeing talent strategy, organizational effectiveness, leadership development, culture, employee engagement, and total rewards to ensure PODS has the capabilities and leadership needed to execute its growth strategy. Her appointment underscores PODS' commitment to building a high-performing, people-centered organization that empowers employees to thrive, drive sustainable performance, and strengthen PODS' competitive position in the marketplace.

About PODS Enterprises, LLC

A trusted moving and storage leader for more than 25 years, PODS offers a simpler and more flexible way to move. PODS pioneered portable moving and storage in 1998 and has been giving customers control over their moves by adapting to their pace, dates, and locations ever since. Today, with over seven million moves, PODS provides residential and commercial moving and storage services in the U.S., Canada, and the UK. Whether it's a long-distance or international relocation, an across-town move, or a renovation project, there is a PODS solution for any move. To learn more, visit PODS.com .

