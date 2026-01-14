Leadership Transition Underscores PODS' Continued Focus on Growth, Innovation, and Customer Experience

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PODS Enterprises, LLC, an industry leader that revolutionized the moving and storage category through its portable container service offerings, today announced the appointment of Jim Gimeson as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 5, 2026.

Gimeson joins PODS from WASH Multifamily Laundry Systems, a multinational company operating in 25 states and eight Canadian provinces, providing innovative laundry solutions for multifamily, campus, and on-premises laundry operations, where he served as Chief Executive Officer since 2019.

PODS® Appoints Jim Gimeson as President and Chief Executive Officer

"Jim is a proven growth-focused leader, and we are excited to welcome him to PODS," said Jeff Johnson, Chairman of PODS' Board of Directors. "His track record of positioning businesses for success, enhancing operations, and expanding service offerings makes him uniquely qualified to lead PODS into its next chapter. With his leadership, we are confident that PODS will further strengthen its position as a category leader in moving and storage."

Gimeson brings deep experience across both consumer and business-to-business service industries. Throughout his career, he has led organizations through strategic transformations, expanded service offerings, and driven growth through both organic initiatives and mergers and acquisitions.

Prior to WASH, Gimeson served as Chief Operating Officer of Sears Home Services, the nation's largest appliance repair, HVAC, and home improvement service provider, delivering more than 52 million solutions annually to homeowners and commercial customers. Before that, he played a key role in guiding Scotts LawnService, a subsidiary of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, through its 2016 merger with TruGreen. He later served as Chief Operating Officer of the combined $1.3 billion TruGreen organization, where his leadership contributed to significant financial growth and the launch of new products and services.

"I am honored to join PODS, a company that has transformed the way people think about moving and storage," said Gimeson. "PODS' longstanding commitment to flexibility, convenience, and a truly personal customer experience is what sets the brand apart. I am excited to work alongside this talented team and build on the company's strong foundation to continue its growth and innovate how we serve customers, meeting them exactly where they are and where they need us."

Gimeson earned a bachelor's degree from Muskingum University and an MBA from The Ohio State University's Fisher College of Business.

Gimeson succeeds outgoing President and Chief Executive Officer Kathryn (Kathy) V. Marinello, who announced her retirement following five years of service to PODS.

About PODS Enterprises, LLC

A trusted moving and storage leader for more than 25 years, PODS offers a simpler and more flexible way to move. PODS pioneered portable moving and storage in 1998 and has been giving customers control over their moves by adapting to their pace, dates, and locations ever since. Today, with over seven million moves, PODS provides residential and commercial moving and storage services in the U.S., Canada, and the UK. Whether it's a long-distance or international relocation, an across-town move, or a renovation project, there is a PODS solution for any move. To learn more, visit PODS.com.

Contact:

Trent Brock

PODS Enterprises, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE PODS Enterprises, LLC