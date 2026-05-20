ZTS Investor Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates Zoetis (ZTS) for Potential Securities Fraud

Zoetis CEO told investors the macro environment would "gradually improve" and guided for 3%-5% organic revenue growth in FY 2026 -- weeks before the company slashed guidance and shares lost a fifth of their value.

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) lost approximately 21.5% of their holdings on May 7, 2026, after the company cut full-year revenue guidance. Shareholders who lost money on ZTS are encouraged to submit their information here . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating whether Zoetis officers made materially misleading statements about the company's growth trajectory before the stock collapsed. On February 12, 2026, CEO Kristin Peck stated on the Q4 2025 earnings call: "We are guiding to a range of 3% to 5% organic operational revenue growth and expect 3% to 6% organic operational growth in adjusted net income for fiscal 2026." On the same call, Peck told investors: "these near-term dynamics are unfolding within a broader U.S. macro environment that we believe will gradually improve as we move through 2026." Less than three months later, on May 7, 2026, Zoetis reported Q1 results that missed consensus and reduced its full-year outlook -- triggering the approximately 21.5% single-session decline.

If you purchased Zoetis shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ZTS Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the ZTS investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of investors who purchased ZTS securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Zoetis made materially false or misleading statements regarding its FY 2026 revenue guidance, the trajectory of the U.S. pet-care macro environment, and the performance of key product lines. When the company subsequently reported results that contradicted these statements, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the ZTS investigation? A: Investors who purchased ZTS stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do ZTS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my ZTS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought ZTS and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. The overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP