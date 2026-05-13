POET DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds POET Technologies Inc. Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

Were POET Technologies' Risk Disclosures Adequate? The Company Admitted It "May Be Treated as a PFIC" While Allegedly Concealing the Severity of Tax Consequences and Business Risks That Cost Investors $7.15 Per Share

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP examines the adequacy of POET Technologies Inc.'s (NASDAQ: POET) risk disclosures during the Class Period of April 1, 2026 through April 27, 2026. Shareholders who lost money on POET investments may find out if you qualify to recover losses from inadequate disclosures . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

POET shares collapsed $7.15 per share, a 47.3% single-session decline, after the Company revealed on April 27, 2026 that Marvell Semiconductor cancelled all Celestial AI purchase orders due to confidentiality breaches. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 29, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed in SEC Filings

POET's 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed March 31, 2026, included risk factor language stating the Company "may be treated as a PFIC for the preceding taxable year." The filing acknowledged that PFIC classification depended on annual factual determinations regarding passive income and asset composition. The complaint challenges whether this hedged language adequately conveyed the actual risk to U.S. shareholders, given that POET had generated only $2.3 million in total revenue since 2020 and carried a 2025 net loss of negative 5,858% of revenue.

What the Lawsuit Alleges Was Missing

The securities action contends that POET's disclosures were deficient in critical respects:

The 20-F used conditional language ("we believe that we may be treated as a PFIC") despite financial characteristics that, according to a subsequent independent analysis, made PFIC classification functionally certain rather than speculative

The filing failed to warn that PFIC status would impose punitive compounding interest rates and the highest marginal tax rates on U.S. holders who did not make timely elections

No disclosure addressed the risk that PFIC classification could materially reduce demand for POET stock by making it a less attractive investment for U.S. purchasers

The Company did not disclose that its CFO was bound by confidentiality obligations that, if breached, could result in cancellation of the Company's most significant customer relationship

Risk factor language contained no warning that public discussion of purchase order details or shipping timelines could trigger contractual termination rights

Regulatory Reality: Boilerplate vs. Specific Known Risks

The SEC requires companies to disclose specific, known risks rather than relying on generic cautionary language. As pleaded in the complaint, POET's 303% increase in shares outstanding from late 2022 to early 2026, combined with minimal operating revenue, created financial conditions that made PFIC classification highly probable rather than merely possible. The complaint asserts that framing this near-certainty as a contingency that "may" occur fell short of adequate disclosure.

Separately, confidentiality obligations with business partners represent material contractual risks. The action claims that POET's failure to disclose the existence and scope of NDA restrictions governing customer relationships left investors unable to assess a risk that ultimately destroyed the Company's most important revenue pipeline.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. When a company's own financial profile makes an adverse tax classification virtually inevitable, investors deserve clear warnings, not hedged possibilities." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about whether POET's disclosures met legal standards or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: June 29, 2026

Frequently Asked Questions About the POET Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the POET lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges POET Technologies made materially false or misleading statements regarding its PFIC tax status and the risks associated with confidentiality obligations governing key customer relationships during the Class Period. When the true state of affairs was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did POET Technologies allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from April 1, 2026 to April 27, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on April 14, 2026 and April 27, 2026, causing significant stock declines.

Q: What do POET investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my POET shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if POET Technologies goes bankrupt before the case resolves? A: Securities class action claims survive bankruptcy in most circumstances. D&O insurance policies are frequently the primary source of settlement funds.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP