POET Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in POET Technologies Securities Lawsuit - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries Holding POET Technologies Positions: $7.15 Per-Share Loss Raises Fiduciary Review Obligations

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors holding positions in POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: POET) during the period from April 1, 2026 through April 27, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

POET shares collapsed $7.15 per share, a 47.3% single-day decline, on April 27, 2026, after the Company disclosed that Marvell Semiconductor Inc. cancelled all purchase orders from Celestial AI due to alleged confidentiality breaches by POET's management. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on June 29, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Pension funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, and registered investment advisers that held POET common stock during the class period face potential portfolio losses stemming from two distinct alleged disclosure failures: (1) material understatement of the likelihood that POET qualified as a Passive Foreign Investment Company under U.S. tax law, and (2) management conduct that allegedly breached confidentiality obligations with a major customer, directly triggering the cancellation of critical revenue-generating purchase orders.

Institutional holders with fiduciary obligations to beneficiaries should assess whether the magnitude of POET-related portfolio losses warrants active participation in the recovery process.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

For ERISA-governed plans and public pension systems that held POET securities, the class action presents specific fiduciary review questions:

Plan fiduciaries have an obligation to monitor portfolio holdings and evaluate available legal remedies when losses result from alleged corporate fraud

corporate Lead plaintiff appointment provides direct oversight of litigation strategy, settlement negotiations, and counsel selection

Institutional lead plaintiffs with substantial documented losses receive priority consideration under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

Participation as lead plaintiff carries no out-of-pocket cost; counsel fees are contingent and court-approved

Fiduciaries who fail to evaluate recovery options may face questions from beneficiaries or oversight bodies regarding prudent asset management

The PSLRA's rebuttable presumption favors appointing the movant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The complaint details that POET generated only $2.3 million in total revenue since 2020, while shares outstanding increased 303% from approximately 38 million to 153 million between late 2022 and early 2026. For institutional holders, this profile raises questions about the basis for any position sizing during the class period and the reliability of information on which investment decisions were made. The alleged PFIC classification carries additional tax consequences that may affect after-tax returns for taxable institutional accounts.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation as lead plaintiff ensures that substantial losses drive the litigation strategy and that recovery efforts reflect the full scope of harm to the investing class." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Case Summary

The securities action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, asserts claims under Section 10(b) and Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The pleading asserts that defendants made materially false and misleading statements about POET's tax status and business relationships during the class period, and that the market repriced POET shares sharply downward when the true state of affairs was revealed through corrective disclosures on April 14 and April 27, 2026.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the POET Lawsuit

Q: How much did POET stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 47.3%, a decline of $7.15 per share, after the Company disclosed that Marvell Semiconductor Inc. cancelled all Celestial AI purchase orders due to alleged confidentiality breaches. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What is the POET lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is June 29, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do POET investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my POET shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP