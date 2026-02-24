Poetry Foundation Announces 2026 Summer Poetry Teachers Institute for K-12 and Community College Educators

Free professional development program in Chicago invites educators to deepen and energize poetry instruction

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Poetry Foundation is pleased to announce that its Summer Poetry Teachers Institute will return to Chicago July 13–17, 2026, bringing together K–12 teachers and community college educators from across the United States for a free, five-day professional development experience focused on teaching poetry with confidence, creativity, and purpose.

Shamika Keepers, a 2024 Summer Poetry Teachers Institute lead teacher, facilitates a breakout session. Photograph by Sarah Joyce, courtesy of the Poetry Foundation.

The 2026 program will be led by acclaimed poets, expert educators, and teaching artists Lauren DeJulio Bell, Lucy Biederman , Kathy Higgs-Coulthard, Lupe Mendez , Faisal Mohyuddin , Vera Naputi, Kenyatta Rogers , and Michelle Schaub, with additional session leaders to be announced soon. In addition to daily seminars and workshops at the Bennett Day School, participants will have the option to attend an offsite poetry reading and reception on Thursday evening.

The 2026 Institute will explore the theme "Poetry Speaks" through seminars, hands-on workshops, and small breakout sessions. Designed for educators at all experience levels with teaching poetry, the Institute supports participants in developing classroom-ready poetry lessons and dynamic unit plans. They will learn strategies that increase student curiosity and comfort around poetry. Participation is free to eligible educators.

"We believe poetry is both expansive and inclusive—there is something for everyone within it," said Justine Haka, Poetry Foundation education program manager. "At the same time, poetry is open and complex, which can make it challenging to teach. The Institute supports educators as they develop multiple entry points for students, helping to cultivate lasting relationships with poetry in the classroom."

Since 2015, the Summer Poetry Teachers Institute has offered a fresh, energizing approach to reading and teaching poems—one that centers exploration, discussion, and the lived experience of poetry in the classroom. expand access to poetry, and invigorate instructional practice across grade levels and learning environments, cultivating a love for poetry and self-expression.

Application Process and Eligibility

Educators across all subjects at the K–12 grade and community college levels, librarians, counselors, and school administrators are invited to apply. The Institute welcomes new and experienced poetry teachers, as well as educators who are eager to explore poetry for the first time.

Participants will receive 30 hours of professional development credit from the Illinois State Board of Education. While the Institute is offered at no cost, and breakfast and lunch are included, participants are responsible for travel, lodging, and additional meals.

Participation is capped at 165 attendees to provide an intimate experience, and applications are accepted until March 20, 2026.

Eligibility requirements and additional information are available at poetryfoundation.org/programs/teachers-institute .

About the Poetry Foundation

The Poetry Foundation transforms lives through the power of words. Our work aims to amplify poetry and celebrate poets by fostering spaces for all to create, experience, and share poetry. Follow the Poetry Foundation and Poetry magazine on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

