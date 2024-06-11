Poetry Foundation Awards $1,530,000 in Grants

Jun 11, 2024, 14:47 ET
CHICAGO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Poetry Foundation is proud to announce the 54 nonprofit organizations that received $1,530,000 in funding in our spring 2024 grant cycle. Selected from more than 200 grant applications, this impressive roster of grantee-partners is committed to increasing access to poetry and supporting poets through providing resources to historically underserved poets and writers, poetry activities for youth, writing workshops for adults, festivals, residencies, publications, and more.
In keeping with the Foundation's commitment to the principles of trust-based philanthropy, the grants program relies on a community-based proposal review process. One hundred forty members of the arts and culture community applied to serve as grant proposal reviewers. The 22 selected reviewers made funding recommendations to the Poetry Foundation's internal committee, which consists of the president, chief operating officer, vice president of programs and engagement, director of grants and awards, and grants and awards assistant.
Of the 54 organizations funded this grant cycle, 30 (56%) received Equity in Verse grants. Twenty-one (38%) received Programs, Partnerships, and Innovation grants, and three (6%) received Special Opportunity grants. Thirty-two (59%) of the awarded grants are for general operating support and 39 (72%) of the awarded organizations are BIPOC-led.
Congratulations to the Poetry Foundation's new and returning grantee-partners!
The Foundation's next cycle of Equity in Verse and Poetry Programs, Partnerships, and Innovation grants will open in mid-June 2024 with a September 1, 2024 deadline. For more information, please visit PoetryFoundation.org/Grants.
Spring 2024 Grantee-Partners:
Academy of American Poets, New York, $40,000
Alegria Bilingual Bookstores & Arts Collective, California, $25,000
Alice James Books, Maine, $30,000
American Poetry Museum, Washington, D.C., $15,000
Artes de México en Utah, Utah, $20,000
Bamboo Ridge Press, Hawaii, $35,000
Burst Into Books, Illinois, $25,000
CantoMundo, Arizona, $20,000
Cardboard House Press, Rhode Island, $40,000
Cave Canem, New York, $55,000
Community Literature Initiative, California, $40,000
Community of Literary Magazines and Presses, New York, $60,000
Flood Editions, Illinois, $15,000
Furious Flower Poetry Center at James Madison University, Virginia, $40,000
Futurepoem, New York, $10,000
Griot Collective of West Tennessee, Tennessee, $15,000
Infrarrealista Review, Texas, $15,000
John Walt Foundation, Illinois, $20,000
Kuumba Lynx, Illinois, $40,000
Letras Latinas at University of Notre Dame, Indiana, $35,000
Lucky Jefferson, Illinois, $10,000
Lugar Comun, Florida, $25,000
MacDowell Foundation, New Hampshire, $25,000
MAKE Literary Productions, Illinois, $25,000
Nightboat Books, New York, $30,000
Noemi Press, Arizona, $40,000
Northwest New Mexico Arts Council, New Mexico, $15,000
O, Miami, Florida, $35,000
One Book One New Orleans, Louisiana, $10,000
People & Stories/Gente y Cuentos, New Jersey, $20,000
Poets House, New York, $50,000
Puha Hubiya, New Mexico, $15,000
Reading Between the Lines, Illinois, $35,000
Shout Mouse Press, Washington, D.C., $25,000
Sinister Wisdom, Florida, $15,000
Small Press Traffic, California, $20,000
Street Poets, California, $30,000
Sundress Publications, Tennessee, $10,000
Teachers and Writers Collaborative, New York, $30,000
The Beautiful Project, North Carolina, $30,000
The Care Center, Massachusetts, $35,000
The Philly Pigeon, Pennsylvania, $20,000
Third World Press, Illinois, $25,000
Torch Literary Arts, Texas, $40,000
Ugly Duckling Presse, New York, $25,000
Woodland Pattern, Wisconsin, $45,000
WordPlay Cincy, Ohio, $20,000
Words Beats & Life, Washington, D.C., $30,000
Words of the People, Oklahoma, $35,000
Words To Power, Colorado, $20,000
Words Without Borders, New York, $25,000
World Poetry Books, New York, $35,000
Young Chicago Authors, Illinois, $45,000
Youth Speaks, California, $40,000
