Poetry Foundation Awards $1,530,000 in Grants

CHICAGO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Poetry Foundation is proud to announce the 54 nonprofit organizations that received $1,530,000 in funding in our spring 2024 grant cycle. Selected from more than 200 grant applications, this impressive roster of grantee-partners is committed to increasing access to poetry and supporting poets through providing resources to historically underserved poets and writers, poetry activities for youth, writing workshops for adults, festivals, residencies, publications, and more.

In keeping with the Foundation's commitment to the principles of trust-based philanthropy, the grants program relies on a community-based proposal review process. One hundred forty members of the arts and culture community applied to serve as grant proposal reviewers. The 22 selected reviewers made funding recommendations to the Poetry Foundation's internal committee, which consists of the president, chief operating officer, vice president of programs and engagement, director of grants and awards, and grants and awards assistant.

Of the 54 organizations funded this grant cycle, 30 (56%) received Equity in Verse grants. Twenty-one (38%) received Programs, Partnerships, and Innovation grants, and three (6%) received Special Opportunity grants. Thirty-two (59%) of the awarded grants are for general operating support and 39 (72%) of the awarded organizations are BIPOC-led.

Congratulations to the Poetry Foundation's new and returning grantee-partners!

The Foundation's next cycle of Equity in Verse and Poetry Programs, Partnerships, and Innovation grants will open in mid-June 2024 with a September 1, 2024 deadline. For more information, please visit PoetryFoundation.org/Grants .

Spring 2024 Grantee-Partners:

Academy of American Poets , New York, $40,000

Alegria Bilingual Bookstores & Arts Collective , California, $25,000

Alice James Books , Maine, $30,000

American Poetry Museum , Washington, D.C., $15,000

Artes de México en Utah , Utah, $20,000

Bamboo Ridge Press , Hawaii, $35,000

Burst Into Books , Illinois, $25,000

CantoMundo , Arizona, $20,000

Cardboard House Press , Rhode Island, $40,000

Cave Canem , New York, $55,000

Community Literature Initiative , California, $40,000

Community of Literary Magazines and Presses , New York, $60,000

Flood Editions , Illinois, $15,000

Furious Flower Poetry Center at James Madison University , Virginia, $40,000

Futurepoem , New York, $10,000

Griot Collective of West Tennessee , Tennessee, $15,000

Infrarrealista Review , Texas, $15,000

John Walt Foundation , Illinois, $20,000

Kuumba Lynx , Illinois, $40,000

Letras Latinas at University of Notre Dame , Indiana, $35,000

Lucky Jefferson , Illinois, $10,000

Lugar Comun , Florida, $25,000

MacDowell Foundation , New Hampshire, $25,000

MAKE Literary Productions , Illinois, $25,000

Nightboat Books , New York, $30,000

Noemi Press , Arizona, $40,000

Northwest New Mexico Arts Council , New Mexico, $15,000

O, Miami , Florida, $35,000

One Book One New Orleans , Louisiana, $10,000

People & Stories/Gente y Cuentos , New Jersey, $20,000

Poets House , New York, $50,000

Puha Hubiya , New Mexico, $15,000

Reading Between the Lines , Illinois, $35,000

Shout Mouse Press , Washington, D.C., $25,000

Sinister Wisdom , Florida, $15,000

Small Press Traffic , California, $20,000

Street Poets , California, $30,000

Sundress Publications , Tennessee, $10,000

Teachers and Writers Collaborative , New York, $30,000

The Beautiful Project , North Carolina, $30,000

The Care Center , Massachusetts, $35,000

The Philly Pigeon , Pennsylvania, $20,000

Third World Press , Illinois, $25,000

Torch Literary Arts , Texas, $40,000

Ugly Duckling Presse , New York, $25,000

Woodland Pattern , Wisconsin, $45,000

WordPlay Cincy , Ohio, $20,000

Words Beats & Life , Washington, D.C., $30,000

Words of the People , Oklahoma, $35,000

Words To Power , Colorado, $20,000

Words Without Borders , New York, $25,000

World Poetry Books , New York, $35,000

Young Chicago Authors , Illinois, $45,000

Youth Speaks , California, $40,000

SOURCE Poetry Foundation