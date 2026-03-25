Poetry meets scripture in a new book release that brings biblical figures vividly to life

'The Word in their Voice' offers a profound and poetic guide for those seeking depth, clarity and renewal

SINGAPORE, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when political unrest, moral confusion, cultural divisions and immense upheaval dominate the headlines, Augustine Jeyaraj offers a compelling invitation to rediscover the transformative power of God's Word through a unique blend of poetic meditation, biblical reflection, and patristic insight.

The Word in their Voices

"The Word in their Voices: A Catholic Pilgrim's Journey through Scripture and Poetry" (published by Partridge Singapore) invites readers to encounter Scripture not as a distant text, but as a living Word spoken through the distinctive voices, cultures, and contexts of its original witnesses. By inhabiting the emotional and spiritual landscapes of biblical figures, the book brings to life the personal struggles, revelations, and transformations that form the heartbeat of salvation history. In doing so, it becomes a journey of listening where the voice of God is discerned through human voices, and where theology, poetry, and prayer converge to illuminate divine truth.

"The Word in their Voices" is a creative, yet faithful guide for Catholics, Christians and spiritual seekers alike — rich in biblical exegesis and tradition, yet deeply human. Each chapter includes poems, annotations, and questions for reflection, drawing from the teachings of Church Fathers like St. Augustine and Aquinas, as well as insights from Hebrew Scripture. This combination of narrative empathy and theological grounding makes complex teachings of the faith both accessible and personally transformative.

"What I hope readers take away from 'The Word in Their Voices' is a sense of deep hope in the midst of adversity," the author states. "In a world full of storms—personal, social, and global—there is a path forward when we turn away from the endless distractions and reorient our lives toward God. At the heart of this path is love: not sentiment, but love, willing the good of the other. That alone can transform the world—beginning with ourselves. And above all, I want readers to know this truth so clearly expressed in Scripture: in our darkest moments, God never abandons us. He may seem late, but He is always on time."

To purchase a copy, please visit https://www.partridgepublishing.com/en-sg/bookstore/bookdetails/867580-the-word-in-their-voices.

"The Word in their Voices: A Catholic Pilgrim's Journey through Scripture and Poetry"

By Augustine Jeyaraj

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 342 pages | ISBN 9781543784312

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 342 pages | ISBN 9781543784305

E-Book | 342 pages | ISBN 9781543784329

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Augustine Jeyaraj is a Catholic convert, physician and lifelong student of Scripture. Since his conversion in 2003, he has immersed himself in the writings of St. Augustine, Aquinas and the Church Fathers, drawing connections between Scripture, theology and daily life. "The Word in Their Voices" is his first published book, with a second volume, "The Watchmen and Witnesses," forthcoming. He lives in Singapore with his wife and three children

Partridge Publishing, an imprint of Author Solutions, LLC, aims to help writers in Singapore, Malaysia, India and Southern Africa become published authors. Partridge gives authors in these region direct access to a comprehensive range of expert publishing services that meet industry standards but are more accessible to the market. For more information or to publish a book, visit www.partridgepublishing.com or call +65 3165 7531 (Singapore), +60 3 3099 4412 (Malaysia), 800014971 (Africa) or 000 800 919 0634 (India).

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SOURCE Partridge Singapore