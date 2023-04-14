Poets&Quants Accelerates Growth Strategy Through Acquisition by Times Higher Education

The leading publication for business education plans significant growth through acquisition deal

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants, the leading publication for business education, is pleased to announce its acquisition by Times Higher Education (THE), the world's leading provider of higher education data and insights.

The acquisition represents a commitment to strategic growth in the business education market and beyond for Poets&Quants. THE has been at the heart of higher education for more than 50 years, working with thousands of universities across the world and producing the global renown World University Rankings. Its products and services also include unrivaled data and insights, strategic consultancy, branding expertise, agenda-setting events, and hiring services enabling everyone involved with higher education to make smarter, more informed decisions..

"This is a match made in heaven," said John A. Byrne, CEO, and Editor-in-Chief of Poets&Quants, "We'll be joining a news and data-gathering organization that deeply understands the higher education market. With THE's additional resources, we'll be able to vastly extend our reach around the world and expand our current offerings for both our readers and clients. I'm excited to work with THE CEO Paul Howarth over the next few years so Poets&Quants will have an even bigger impact on the lives of people who want to pursue a business education."

Formerly Executive Editor of Businessweek, Editor-in-Chief of Businessweek.com, and Editor-in-Chief of Fast Company, Byrne founded Poets&Quants in 2010, ultimately expanding the franchise to include five content websites as well as a conference business. Poets&Quants has been the world's leading resource for graduate and undergraduate business education. This acquisition provides growth through expanded reach and a wider range of custom solutions for Poets&Quants partners. The core leadership at Poets&Quants will continue to drive growth with the resources, expertise, and reach of THE supporting an aggressive growth strategy.

Having celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021, THE continues to provide news, insights, and thought leadership, collecting data from more than five million data points about more than 6,700 institutions from 155 countries, and working with clients across its data, consultancy, and hiring services. It is also known for its events for higher education professionals, including its flagship World Summit Series, which engaged more than 19,000 people globally in 2022.

About Poets&Quants:

Poets&Quants is the leading resource for complete coverage of business education. We feature multiple tools and authoritative content, including consolidated B-school rankings, news and in-depth features, videos, podcasts, two searchable directories, and events, empowering our community with information needed to make decisions along their journey from pre- to post-MBA.

About THE:

THE is the trusted global data partner for higher education. Drawing on five decades of expertise in the sector, millions of individual data points, and with more unique institutions participating in our flagship university rankings than any other, we offer deeper and richer insight into university performance than anyone else. From powerful data-driven insights and strategic consultancy support to agenda-setting events and hiring solutions, our products and services enable everyone in higher education to make smarter, more informed decisions. For more information, visit Times Higher Education or find us on Twitter: @timeshighered @THEworldunirank

