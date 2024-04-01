Poets&Quants™ Honors Best & Brightest Business Majors For 2024

Annual feature profiles 100 graduating seniors who set the bar at their business schools.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants For Undergrads, the leading news source for undergraduate business education, has released its ninth annual "Best & Brightest Business Majors" feature. The story honors 100 of the most accomplished seniors who majored in fields like business administration, marketing, finance, and operations.

"The Best & Brightest are involved in everything," says Jeff Schmitt, Poets&Quants' senior writer who launched the series in 2016. "They're the ones leading clubs, organizing events, and creating opportunities. They live a certain purpose every day. Their can-do, lead-by-example spirit heightens the energy and enriches the experience across campus. By profiling these seniors, we want to inspire future business majors with success stories that give them a roadmap of pitfalls to avoid and strategies to pursue."

This year's 100 Best & Brightest feature includes students like Jacob Williams, a McKinsey-bound senior studying at the University of California-Berkeley's Haas School of Business. Majoring in Business Administration and Molecular & Cell Biology, Williams has conducted original cancer immunotherapy research, been awarded honors from organizations like the National Science Foundation, and started an on-campus biotech consulting firm. "He is an ambitious, driven individual who is uniquely positioned to tackle the issues of novel drug discoveries and their equitable distribution from both a business-oriented and a scientific perspective," notes Dr. Alexis Shusterman, Lecturer in Organic Chemistry at UC-Berkeley.

The Best & Brightest class also features Amber Lao, who started Better Business Week at Cornell University's Dyson School to deepen her classmates' exposure to social impact careers. Jordan Fowler co-founded four companies, ranging from a hedge fund to an entertainment company at the University of South Carolina's Darla Moore School of Business. When Yoelle Gulko wasn't busy making Washington University's Dean's List, she was creating a documentary film, Our Subscription to Addiction, which explores the perils of phone addiction.

To compile this year's Best & Brightest students, Poets&Quants reached out to the 50 highest-ranked schools in its 2024 Undergraduate Business School Ranking. Each school was asked to nominate two students, with suggested criteria including academic excellence, extracurricular leadership, and innate potential. 48 of the 50 schools participated, with representatives including the Wharton School, Notre Dame, University of Virginia, and New York University. Overall, this year's Best & Brightest included 60 women and 40 men. As part of this feature, each student is given an in-depth profile, which covers areas like their extracurricular activities and awards, proudest achievement, and favorite classmate. The profiles also include testimonials from administrators and faculty members.

To read the Best & Brightest Business Majors of 2024, CLICK HERE.

Poets&Quants for Undergrads, a part of Times Higher Education, is a leading news website dedicated to the coverage of undergraduate business education. Highlighting the content is the annual exclusive ranking of the best undergraduate business schools across the United States. Founded by John A. Byrne, former editor-in-chief of Fast Company magazine and Businessweek.com, Poets&Quants for Undergrads is the sister website to Poet&Quants, which concentrates on MBA programs.

