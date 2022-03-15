Poets&Quants™ Announces Final 3 Contestants in IdeaBounce Pitch Competition in Partnership with Olin Business School at Washington University of St. Louis

WashU Olin's BIG IdeaBounce ® powered by Poets&Quants pitch contest attracted 167 founders and founding teams from all over the world, including India, Nigeria, Ghana, Belgium, Spain, England, and Canada. More than 55 universities were represented in the contest that was open to any current undergraduate or graduate students, or any prospect interested in a graduate business school degree.

"It was difficult for the judges to pick a final three based on the quality of submissions we received," says Doug Villhard, academic director for entrepreneurship at Washington University."In the end the judges appear to have been drawn to what is commonly referred to as the "triple bottom line" -- profit, people, and planet. All three finalists have profit potential, but they are also good for people and/or the planet."

The Final 3 Companies:

OnDeck Fisheries - a monitoring tool that meets regulatory needs using AI instead of humans to automatically quantify the numbers of fish caught, revolutionizing marine conservation while cutting costs by a factor of 10.

Pedal Cell - a unique bicycle power source that converts a cyclist's motion into continuous charge for lights, smartphones, GPS, and other essential USB devices.

MiDoc - an at-home medical device that allows physicians to remotely conduct lung and heart physical exams, revolutionizing the patient-provider telehealth experience and improving healthcare access, affordability, convenience, and quality.

These finalists will now pitch their ideas to our panel of judges that include John A. Byrne, Editor-in-Chief of Poets&Quants, Akeem Shannon CEO of FlipStik, and Maxine Clark, Founder and former Chief Executive Bear at Build-A-Bear Workshop. The teams will vie for a $50,000 prize to move their company forward. The P&Q Choice winner, chosen by the readers of Poets&Quants, will also be revealed at this event.

