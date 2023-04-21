Poets&Quants™ Announces Final 3 Contestants in IdeaBounce Pitch Competition in Partnership with Olin Business School at Washington University of St. Louis

2nd Annual Pitch Competition in its Final Round with 3 Companies Still Standing

ST. LOUIS, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants, the definitive online publication for business education news, unveils the top 3 companies that will travel to St Louis and pitch their ideas directly to a panel of judges for a $50,000 prize of seed money. This final round of judging in this second annual pitch contest has been done in partnership with the Olin Business School at Washington University of St Louis, the No. 1 school in P&Q's 2023 ranking of the Best MBA Programs for Entrepreneurship. The winner will be revealed in Livestream broadcast on April 26th, 2023.

WashU Olin's BIG IdeaBounce® powered by Poets&Quants pitch contest drew 130 entrants from 10 countries and more than 60 universities. The contest was open to any current undergraduate or graduate students, or any prospect interested in a graduate business school degree.

"The students are not just trying something out but are really committed to it," says Doug Villhard, academic director for entrepreneurship at Washington University. "You see a higher energy around the ideas and it appears that more of them are doing customer discovery and that makes the founder speak from the perspective of the customer and those are the folks that win."

The Final 3 Companies:

Unsmudgeable - A green permanent anti-smudge eyewear lens coating for a lifetime of clear vision.

Keye - The "ClassPass" of digital services, allowing users on-demand access to expensive subscriptions like digital news sites and streaming apps with a single subscription.

Mycos Supplements - Extracts of different mushrooms containing vitamins and metabolites with medicinal value have been combined to create organic, vegan, and GMO-free daily supplements to solve common human illnesses and problems.

These finalists will now pitch their ideas to our panel of judges that include John A. Byrne, Editor-in-Chief of Poets&Quants, Akeem Shannon CEO of FlipStik, and Maxine Clark, Founder and former Chief Executive Bear at Build-A-Bear Workshop. The teams will vie for a $50,000 prize to move their company forward.

Readers can tune in to see the event on April 26th at 12pm ET on Poets&Quants.com. Register here to view the live broadcast of this incredible event!

Learn more about the finalists here.

About Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis

