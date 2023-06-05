Poets&Quants™ Announces the 11th Annual 40-Under-40 Best MBA Professors for 2023

Annual feature highlights the most talented young professors currently teaching in MBA programs around the world.

OAKLAND, Calif., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants, the leading resource for business education, today unveiled the 11th edition of 40-Under-40 Best MBA Professors for 2023 This annual feature identifies and celebrates the most talented young professors currently teaching in MBA programs around the world.

Professors on this year's list come from 36 different business schools – the most of any year prior – including 11 schools outside of the United States. Also honored are 16 exceptional women. Four schools have two professors each on the 2023 list: UC-Berkeley Haas School of Business, Emory University Goizueta Business School, London Business School, and The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Some outstanding highlights from this year's honor include:

Nilam Kaushik of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore - The first female professor in strategy at her school, and also the first professor from an Indian business school to make our 40-Under-40 honor roll.

Anna Stansbury, Assistant Professor in Work and Organization Studies at MIT Sloan School of Management - The youngest professor on the 2023 list. She studies how to make labor markets work better. If she had her way, business schools would require students to spend more time talking to and learning from frontline and low-wage workers.

Lindsey D. Cameron of The Wharton School - Started teaching before any of her peers. Cameron went to college at age 15, and she taught her first college class at 16, guest lecturing to a graduate class on thermodynamics. If she weren't a business school professor, Cameron tells P&Q she would be a writer or an acrobat.

Poets&Quants received more than 1,500 nominations from students, colleagues, administrators, and professors themselves. P&Q's editorial staff evaluated each nominee on teaching (given a 70% weight) and research (given the remaining 30% weight).

Poets&Quants is particularly proud of this year's crop of 40-Under-40 MBA professors. No matter what they study, the courses they teach, or where they work, all are among the most promising young professors tasked with transferring their knowledge and experience to promising young professionals embarking on their careers.

Over the last decade, Poets&Quants has honored 440 up-and-coming star MBA professors as part of our popular 40-Under-40 honor roll. You can see winners from our past 10 editions by clicking the years below.

To learn more about the 40-Under-40 Best MBA Professors for 2023, visit Poets&Quants here.

About Poets&Quants:

Poets&Quants is the leading resource for complete coverage of graduate business education. We feature multiple tools and authoritative content, including consolidated B-school rankings, news and in-depth features, videos, podcasts, two searchable directories, and events, empowering our community with information needed to make decisions along their journey from pre- to post-MBA.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Poets&Quants