Poets&Quants Announces the Best 40 Business Professors Under 40 for 2018

2018 marks the sixth installment of Poets&Quants' list of rising star MBA professors. This year, P&Q received 800 total nominations — the highest number to date — to honor nearly 100 individual professors.

"Each year, the outpouring for the 40 Best Business Professors Under 40 from our readers grows larger and larger," says Andrea Carter, the Poets&Quants staff writer who has written each 40-Under-40 feature since its debut in 2011. "As the number of nominations continues to skyrocket, so does the caliber of professors. Our editorial team is consistently impressed by the impact these professors are able to have at such early stages in their careers. It's truly remarkable."

The professors' impact can be seen in and out of the classroom. As teachers, they are known for going above and beyond to help MBA students thrive in business and in life, mentoring and guiding students through not only their MBA journey but in their career trajectory as well. As researchers, the best business professors under 40 have proven to be a group that cares about business as a force for good, leveraging their work as academics to uncover new knowledge about everything from mitigating climate change to using behavioral science as a lens into poverty, crime, violence, and other social problems.

This year's best 40 professors under 40 come from all backgrounds and disciplines, including such traditional areas as finance, accounting, and marketing, and more nontraditional areas like design thinking and behavioral science. Readers can learn more about each professor by viewing their in-depth profile, which covers their most recent research contributions, their passion for MBA students, and an assortment of fun facts, from best classroom moments to greatest achievements. Each profile also includes a collection of student remarks about each professors' impact inside and outside the classroom.

Poets&Quants accepts nominations for the annual best professors under 40 every year from the beginning of December through the end of January. Professors who make the final 40-Under-40 list are selected by Poets&Quants writers and editors based solely on submitted nominations and recommendations from each professor's respective institution.

Visit Poets&Quants to read The 40 Best Business Professors Under 40.

https://poetsandquants.com/2018/04/23/the-40-best-business-professors-under-40/

About Poets&Quants

Poets&Quants is the leading source for coverage of graduate business education. Since its founding in 2010, P&Q has experienced eight consecutive years of record-breaking traffic growth, racking up more than 70 million page views from all over the world. In a typical month, more than 350,000 users visit the site. P&Q has established a reputation for well-reported and highly creative stories on the things that matter most to the graduate business education market.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poetsquants-announces-the-best-40-business-professors-under-40-for-2018-300635729.html

SOURCE Poets&Quants

Related Links

https://poetsandquants.com

