Poets&Quants Announces the Top 100 highest-funded MBA startups of 2024

The leading publication in graduate business education compiles the most well-funded MBA startups in it's annual feature

SAN FRANSISCO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants presents an annual comprehensive list of the 100 highest-funded MBA startups of 2024. Done each year since 2014, MBA-founded startups were solicited from the world's best MBA programs to compile a list based on a single metric: how much funding a startup has raised in the past five years, the most accessible apples-to-apples comparison.

To qualify for this year's list, a startup had to be founded between January 1, 2019, and December 31, 2023. The startup must also have had at least one MBA founder during that same timeframe. Funding amounts were cross-checked on Crunchbase.com. Numbers verified at the time of reporting were used to compile the list.

The top 10 are below:

Capchase - INSEAD Tamara - London Business School Kyte - UC Berkeley Haas Merama - Harvard Business School Ajaib - Stanford GSB MBX Biosciences - UCLA Anderson AtoB - UC Berkeley Haas Pathway Homes - UCLA Anderson Forum Brand - Stanford GSB Arc Technologies - Stanford GSB

Capchase, co-founded by Class of 2020 INSEAD MBA Luis Basagoiti Marqués, moved up from the No. 2 spot on our 2023 list to No. 1 this year. It raised a whopping $1.1 billion since it was founded in 2020, and was named in Forbes'2023 list of Next Billion-Dollar Startups. Women founded more than 23 startups on the annual list. Together, the companies have raised $756.5 million.

The annual feature profiles all 100 top startups and can be viewed here.

