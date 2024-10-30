Poets&Quants™ Announces Winners of Inaugural Business Education Awards

The leading publication in business education unveils the top honors in business education. UC Davis, American Kogod, Gies Business, and IMD among the honorees.

Adding to the annual recognition, for the Dean of the Year, Program of the Year and Professor of the Year, Poets&Quants has expanded its wards to include honors for Lifetime Achievements and Best in Class designation's for graduate business programs.

Leading the pack is the Dean of the Year awarded to H. Rao Unnava from the University of California, Davis Business School as announced a few weeks ago. Visit the announcement article here.

The annual honors include Program of the Year awarded to IMD Business School. Dawna Clarke from the University of Virginia, Darden School of Business was awarded Admissions Director of the Year. Ethan Mollick from Wharton rounds out the annual awards with the Professor of the Year honors.

An addition to the awards given every year, Poets&Quants has conferred a small number of Lifetime Achievement Awards

"Poets&Quants' leadership in the graduate business education market for nearly 15 years gives us unique insight into extraordinary accomplishments in this market", said john A. Byrne, editor-in-chief of Poets&Quants, "It was a natural progression for Poets&Quants to recognize lifetime achievements that have had an impact on business education."

This awards include:

Lifetime Achievement in Admissions - Dawna Clarke, UVA Darden

Lifetime Achievement, MBA - Jeffrey Brown, Gies Business

Lifetime Achievement in Admissions Consulting - Jeremy Shinewald, mbaMission

Poets&Quants also announces a series of honors for schools that have demonstrated exceptional educational and career opportunities in specific areas. Some of those include Best in Class for Digital Learning, awarded to Gies Business, Best in Class in Artificial Intelligence awarded to American Kogod, and Best in Class for Sustainability awarded to IE Business School.

For the full list of awards, please visit Poets&Quants Here.

