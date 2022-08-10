Poets&Quants™ For Executives Reveals Top Ranked Executive MBA Programs

The leading resource for graduate business news and information releases its annual composite ranking of the best executive MBA programs

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants For Executives, the premier online publication for Executive MBA news, is pleased to announce the top EMBA programs in its 2022 ranking. Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management returns to the number one spot in the annual list, with last year's top school, Columbia Business School, landing at No. 2. Rounding out the top five out of 61 ranked schools are the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business (No. 3), New York University's Stern School of Business (No. 4), and Yale School of Management (No. 5).

P&Q's top 10 EMBA programs can be seen below with the full list of schools here.

The Poets&Quants for Executives ranking is a composite based on schools' performance in three major EMBA rankings: U.S. News & World Report, The Financial Times, and The Economist. P&Q gives equal credit to all three rankings, so schools are penalized when their programs fail to finish in all three. The top school was awarded 100 points, while second place earned 99 points. Total points awarded were then divided by three and put into an index to create the ranking.

"The vastly different methodologies of primary rankings from U.S. News, Financial Times, and The Economist makes the Poets&Quants ranking a tremendously valuable tool by developing a composite and equalizing outliers," says Kristy Bleizeffer, P&Q staff writer. "Given the shake-up in the rankings space, the thoughtful analysis from Poets&Quants is more important than ever."

Learn more about the 2022-2023 Poets&Quants Executives MBA ranking and methodology and see the full list of 61 programs here.

About Poets&Quants For Executives:

Poets&Quants For Executives is the leading resource for complete coverage of Executive MBA programs. We feature multiple tools and authoritative content, including consolidated B-school rankings, news and in-depth features, videos, and podcasts, empowering our community with relevant information needed to make decisions along their journey to an Executive MBA.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Poets&Quants