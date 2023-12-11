Poets&Quants™ Names the Top 100 U.S. MBA Programs of 2023-2024

Business school news hub ranks the top 100 MBA programs in the annual composite ranking.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants, the definitive online publication for business education news, has revealed its annual Top 100 MBA Programs for 2023-2024. Stanford Graduate School of Business returns to the top of the Poets&Quants MBA ranking for U.S. schools for the fourth time in the past five years.

The annual Poets&Quants' MBA ranking takes the five most credible lists from U.S. News, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, LinkedIn and the Princeton Review and combines them together using weights based on the soundness of each publication's methodology. This year's 2023-2024 list gives a 35% weight to the U.S. News ranking, a 30% weight to the Financial Times, a 15% weight to Bloomberg Businessweek, and 10% each to LinkedIn and Princeton Review.

The single biggest shock in the ranking is Wharton's fall to 31st place, a consequence of its disappearance from the latest Financial Times' ranking and a surprising fall in Bloomberg Businessweek's ranking where the school's MBA program placed a lowly eighth. Additionally, while Chicago Booth, Northwestern Kellogg, and MIT Sloan all fell out of the Top Ten, they are ranked 11th, 12th, and 14th, respectively. Most of the upheaval is caused by an unavoidable change in the methodology used to compile our composite list.

"It's long been known that business schools have a love/hate relationship with MBA rankings," said John A. Byrne, editor-in-chief of Poets&Quants, "When they go up, you'll find a little complaint. But when they go down, the knives come out."

The Poets&Quants Top 10 MBA Programs are:

Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business has its best showing, ranking third, while No. 4 Columbia Business School and No. 5 Yale School of Management also have their best showings ever in this ranking. The higher-than-expected ranks for these schools are a testament to their outstanding quality, often diminished in many traditional rankings.

